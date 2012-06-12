版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 13日 星期三

BRIEF - Moody's raises Trinidad Drilling rating

June 12 Moody's raises Trinidad Drilling corporate family rating to Ba3 from B1; outlook stable

