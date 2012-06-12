版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 13日 星期三 03:44 BJT

REPSOLYPF/BRIEF (URGENT)

June 12 Repsol YPF SA : * Moodys downgrades ypf, outlook stable * Moodys cuts ypf global local currency rating to caa1 from b3, national scale

rating to ba1.ar from baa3.ar

