TEXT-S&P rates Embraer S.A. proposed notes

June 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its
'BBB-' rating to Embraer S.A.'s proposed senior unsecured notes due
2022. 	
	
We view Embraer's business risk profile is "satisfactory." We expect the 	
company to maintain its position in the global commercial aircraft market 	
because of its competitive product portfolio, while strengthening its position 	
in the executive jet market by expanding its jet family with two new mid-light 	
jets in 2014 and an improving global customer service network. Embraer's 	
financial risk profile is "intermediate," as per our criteria. We project in 	
our base-case scenario that Embraer will sustain healthy free operating cash 	
flow of $130 million in 2012 and $250 million in 2013, despite higher capital 	
expenditures in the next two years to finish R&D of its mid-light jets and 	
potential new investments in commercial aviation. We expect its credit ratios 	
to remain quite strong for the rating category, improving by the end of 2012 	
from current levels. We project adjusted debt to EBITDA to hover around 1.0x 	
and funds from operations to adjusted debt to remain above 90% over the next 	
few years. 	
	
The positive outlook reflects our expectation that we may raise our ratings on 	
Embraer if it sustains its strong financial performance and there is more 	
clarity about the company's investments (in particular, in the product 	
evolution of its E-Jet family) and about its potential cash losses with the 	
execution of its AMR guarantees. We could upgrade the company if it 	
strengthens its operating profitability, keeping its EBITDA margin 	
consistently greater than 11% and manages to sustain its backlog, while 	
preserving its resilient financial profile.	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH 	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009 	
     -- Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Embraer S.A.                  	
  Corporate credit rating              BBB-/Stable/--	
	
Rating Assigned	
	
Embraer S.A.	
  Notes due 2022                       BBB-

