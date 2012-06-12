TEXT-Fitch releases report on JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A.

BRIEF-Electro Power Systems FY revenues up at 7.1 million euros
* Preliminary FY revenues at 7.1 million euros ($7.5 million), orders backlog increased to 6.4 million euros
June 12 - Fitch Ratings has published a report on JPMorgan Chase Bank, NA.
The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
* Preliminary FY revenues at 7.1 million euros ($7.5 million), orders backlog increased to 6.4 million euros
* Entered into an agreement to acquire Diversified Distribution Systems, LLC (DDS) in US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 23.1 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.