TEXT-S&P: Co-op Group rtgs unaffected by Lloyds transaction

June 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on U.K. retailer Co-operative Group Ltd. (the Co-operative or the group; BBB-/Negative/--) remain unchanged following its announcement earlier today that it has made good progress in the potential acquisition of some of the Lloyds Banking Group PLC (Lloyds) branch assets. We note that although the group has been granted exclusivity in its talks with Lloyds, and there is now an understanding on the commercial terms of the transaction, there is still no certainty that a transaction will be completed. Furthermore, we understand that any transaction is subject to further discussions, as well as board and various regulatory approvals. Our ratings and outlook on the Co-operative do not reflect the impact of any potential transaction with Lloyds because of the various uncertainties involved. We will, however, continue to monitor the discussions. If the Co-operative's bid to acquire some of Lloyds branch assets is successful, we could reassess the relationship between the group's retail and financial services businesses.