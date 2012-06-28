TEXT-S&P keeps PostNL on watch positive

June 28 - Overview
-- On March 26, 2012, we placed our 'BBB' long-term corporate credit
rating on The Netherlands-based mail company PostNL N.V. on
CreditWatch positive following United Parcel Service Inc.'s (UPS) announcement
that it had reached agreement with PostNL to acquire TNT Express. PostNL has
committed to tender its 29.8% share in TNT Express N.V. to UPS for a cash
consideration of about EUR1.54 billion.
-- We understand that PostNL's management plans to use a large part of
the proceeds for net debt reduction, which, if it materialized, could lead us
to reassess the company's financial risk profile.
-- We are keeping our 'BBB' corporate credit rating on PostNL on
CreditWatch positive, reflecting the potential for an improvement in the
company's financial risk profile.
-- We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement once the sale is
completed, and pending a further review of PostNL's operating strategy and
financial policy. The CreditWatch resolution could lead to an upgrade by up to
two notches.
Rating Action
On June 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services left its 'BBB' long-term
corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on The Netherlands-based
mail company PostNL N.V. on CreditWatch, where they were placed with positive
implications on March 26, 2012. At the same time, we affirmed the 'A-2'
short-term rating on PostNL.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement reflects the potential of us reassessing upward
PostNL's financial risk profile following the successful tender of its 29.8%
share in TNT Express to United Parcel Services Inc. (UPS) for a cash
consideration of about EUR1.54 billion. We understand that this tender process
is continuing as planned, but remains subject to certain approvals and
competition clearances.
We further understand that PostNL's management will put EUR700 million of the
proceeds into an escrow account on completion of the sale, to be subsequently
used for debt repayment. We note that this is consistent with PostNL's
previously stated intention to reduce its net debt to EUR300 million-EUR500
million with the proceeds from disposals of financial assets.
Accordingly, we anticipate an improvement in the company's credit ratios and,
therefore, its financial risk profile. We estimate that Standard &
Poor's-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt would rise to 35% or more,
depending on the final amount of net debt reduction. We have previously stated
that all else being equal, we could raise the rating if PostNL were to
comfortably sustain an "intermediate" financial risk profile, translating into
adjusted FFO to debt of about 35%.
Any decision to raise the rating would, however, depend on management's
financial policy commitment and medium-term plans for capital spending,
dividends, and possible bolt-on acquisitions. For example, we understand
PostNL's capital spending might increase to EUR240 million in 2012, which,
combined with large cash outlays for restructuring and pension contributions,
would result in negative free operating cash flow under our base-case credit
assumptions.
A potential upgrade will be also subject to our review of PostNL's business
risk profile. We currently assess PostNL's business risk profile as "strong."
It is supported by the company's good track record of maintaining better
operating efficiency in its core Dutch mail business than other European
postal peers, as well as improving its international business. We see pressure
on the business risk profile however, in view of the weak economic environment
and the company's participation in a European mail industry subject to a
structural volume decline. This decline, along with competitive pressures and
relatively high labor costs, has placed pressure on profitability and has led
PostNL to restructure the Mail in the Netherlands operations. These are
complex change programs and the effects of reorganization have been more
extensive than we expected.
Liquidity
The short-term rating on PostNL is 'A-2'. We view PostNL's liquidity as
"strong," reflecting that the company's sources of liquidity exceed uses by
1.5x or more over the next 24 months. We also anticipate that net liquidity
sources will remain positive, even if EBITDA were to decline by 30%. PostNL's
credit facilities and bonds do not contain financial covenants and are not
subject to rating triggers. We understand that the company has
well-established, solid relationships with banks and a high standing in credit
markets.
As of March 31, 2012, PostNL had EUR613 million of cash and cash equivalents, of
which about EUR39 million were restricted. We understand that the company also
had access to a EUR570 million undrawn committed revolving credit facility due
May 2016. This, together with our base-case forecast of unadjusted FFO of
about EUR50 million, should enable PostNL to comfortably service its upcoming
financial obligations. Uses of liquidity in 2012 include about EUR60 million of
debt maturities, our forecast of working capital needsof EUR50 million-EUR60
million, and capital expenditures of a maximum of EUR240 million. We note that
debt maturities in 2013 and 2014 are immaterial. PostNL's next significant
maturity falls due in 2015 when a EUR400 million bond matures.
CreditWatch
The CreditWatch positive placement indicates the potential for an upgrade of
up to two notches, subject to a positive review of PostNL's financial risk and
business risk profiles. The review will focus in particular on PostNL's
intentions for using the proceeds of the TNT Express disposal and its future
financial policy. In addition, we will seek to update our views on the
company's level of business risk and its near- to medium-term operating
performance in light of the structurally declining Mail business in The
Netherlands. If we reassess the business risk profile downward, for example to
"satisfactory" from "strong", it is less likely that the upgrade would be by
more than one notch. We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement within 90
days, once the sale is completed.
Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
-- TNT Express 'BBB+/A-2' Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Positive On
Perceived Likelihood Of Acquisition By UPS, Feb. 24, 2012
-- United Parcel Service 'AA-' Ratings Remain On CreditWatch Negative On
The Company's Agreement To Acquire TNT Express, March 19, 2012
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
PostNL N.V.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Watch Pos/A-2
PostNL N.V.
Senior Unsecured BBB/Watch Pos
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.