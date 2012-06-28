TEXT-S&P keeps PostNL on watch positive

June 28 - Overview -- On March 26, 2012, we placed our 'BBB' long-term corporate credit rating on The Netherlands-based mail company PostNL N.V. on CreditWatch positive following United Parcel Service Inc.'s (UPS) announcement that it had reached agreement with PostNL to acquire TNT Express. PostNL has committed to tender its 29.8% share in TNT Express N.V. to UPS for a cash consideration of about EUR1.54 billion. -- We understand that PostNL's management plans to use a large part of the proceeds for net debt reduction, which, if it materialized, could lead us to reassess the company's financial risk profile. -- We are keeping our 'BBB' corporate credit rating on PostNL on CreditWatch positive, reflecting the potential for an improvement in the company's financial risk profile. -- We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement once the sale is completed, and pending a further review of PostNL's operating strategy and financial policy. The CreditWatch resolution could lead to an upgrade by up to two notches. Rating Action On June 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services left its 'BBB' long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on The Netherlands-based mail company PostNL N.V. on CreditWatch, where they were placed with positive implications on March 26, 2012. At the same time, we affirmed the 'A-2' short-term rating on PostNL. Rationale The CreditWatch placement reflects the potential of us reassessing upward PostNL's financial risk profile following the successful tender of its 29.8% share in TNT Express to United Parcel Services Inc. (UPS) for a cash consideration of about EUR1.54 billion. We understand that this tender process is continuing as planned, but remains subject to certain approvals and competition clearances. We further understand that PostNL's management will put EUR700 million of the proceeds into an escrow account on completion of the sale, to be subsequently used for debt repayment. We note that this is consistent with PostNL's previously stated intention to reduce its net debt to EUR300 million-EUR500 million with the proceeds from disposals of financial assets. Accordingly, we anticipate an improvement in the company's credit ratios and, therefore, its financial risk profile. We estimate that Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt would rise to 35% or more, depending on the final amount of net debt reduction. We have previously stated that all else being equal, we could raise the rating if PostNL were to comfortably sustain an "intermediate" financial risk profile, translating into adjusted FFO to debt of about 35%. Any decision to raise the rating would, however, depend on management's financial policy commitment and medium-term plans for capital spending, dividends, and possible bolt-on acquisitions. For example, we understand PostNL's capital spending might increase to EUR240 million in 2012, which, combined with large cash outlays for restructuring and pension contributions, would result in negative free operating cash flow under our base-case credit assumptions. A potential upgrade will be also subject to our review of PostNL's business risk profile. We currently assess PostNL's business risk profile as "strong." It is supported by the company's good track record of maintaining better operating efficiency in its core Dutch mail business than other European postal peers, as well as improving its international business. We see pressure on the business risk profile however, in view of the weak economic environment and the company's participation in a European mail industry subject to a structural volume decline. This decline, along with competitive pressures and relatively high labor costs, has placed pressure on profitability and has led PostNL to restructure the Mail in the Netherlands operations. These are complex change programs and the effects of reorganization have been more extensive than we expected. Liquidity The short-term rating on PostNL is 'A-2'. We view PostNL's liquidity as "strong," reflecting that the company's sources of liquidity exceed uses by 1.5x or more over the next 24 months. We also anticipate that net liquidity sources will remain positive, even if EBITDA were to decline by 30%. PostNL's credit facilities and bonds do not contain financial covenants and are not subject to rating triggers. We understand that the company has well-established, solid relationships with banks and a high standing in credit markets. As of March 31, 2012, PostNL had EUR613 million of cash and cash equivalents, of which about EUR39 million were restricted. We understand that the company also had access to a EUR570 million undrawn committed revolving credit facility due May 2016. This, together with our base-case forecast of unadjusted FFO of about EUR50 million, should enable PostNL to comfortably service its upcoming financial obligations. Uses of liquidity in 2012 include about EUR60 million of debt maturities, our forecast of working capital needsof EUR50 million-EUR60 million, and capital expenditures of a maximum of EUR240 million. We note that debt maturities in 2013 and 2014 are immaterial. PostNL's next significant maturity falls due in 2015 when a EUR400 million bond matures. CreditWatch The CreditWatch positive placement indicates the potential for an upgrade of up to two notches, subject to a positive review of PostNL's financial risk and business risk profiles. The review will focus in particular on PostNL's intentions for using the proceeds of the TNT Express disposal and its future financial policy. In addition, we will seek to update our views on the company's level of business risk and its near- to medium-term operating performance in light of the structurally declining Mail business in The Netherlands. If we reassess the business risk profile downward, for example to "satisfactory" from "strong", it is less likely that the upgrade would be by more than one notch. We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement within 90 days, once the sale is completed. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed PostNL N.V. Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Watch Pos/A-2 PostNL N.V. Senior Unsecured BBB/Watch Pos 