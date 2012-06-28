版本:
TEXT-S&P affirms Iceland's Housing Financing Fund at 'BB/B'

June 28 - Overview
     -- We assess Ibudalanasjodur (Housing Financing Fund, HFF) as having a 
"very important" role as Iceland's key residential mortgage lender and an 
"integral" link with the government.
     -- We believe there is an "extremely high" likelihood that the government 
of Iceland would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to HFF in 
the event of financial distress.
     -- We assess HFF's stand-alone credit profile at 'b-'. 
     -- We are therefore affirming the 'BB/B' issuer credit ratings on HFF.
     -- The stable outlook reflects the outlook on the sovereign ratings on 
Iceland.
Rating Action
On June 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed the long- and 
short-term issuer credit ratings on Ibudalanasjodur (Housing Financing Fund, 
HFF) at 'BB/B'. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings on Ibudalanasjodur, the Icelandic Housing Financing Fund (HFF), 
reflect our opinion that there is an "extremely high" likelihood that the 
government of Iceland, HFF's sole owner, would provide timely and sufficient 
extraordinary support to HFF in the event of financial distress.

According to our criteria for rating government-related entities, we assess 
HFF as having a "very important" role as Iceland's key residential mortgage 
lender--particularly following the default and restructuring of Iceland's key 
commercial banks--and an "integral" link with the government. This has been 
demonstrated by a capital injection of Icelandic krona (ISK) 33 billion at the 
end of 2010, an expected ISK12 billion in additional capital in 2012, and the 
ultimate, but not timely, government guarantee on HFF's liabilities.

Following the breakdown of most of Iceland's commercial financial system in 
October 2008, HFF was virtually the sole new lender in the mortgage market. 
This remained the case until very recently, when restructured domestic banks 
started to re-enter the market.

We expect HFF to continue to play a very important social and economic policy 
role in Iceland, particularly mortgage lending to rural and municipal social 
housing--an area in which commercial banks are unlikely to be active. We 
understand that the European Free Trade Association Surveillance Authority 
(ESA) has acknowledged the market failure in the mortgage industry in Iceland 
and has therefore deemed Icelandic state aid to HFF as justified. However, the 
ESA has indicated that it does not consider HFF's general loan scheme to be 
compliant with all the conditions of the European Economic Area Agreement, and 
so asked the Icelandic government to present a restructuring plan for HFF as 
the condition of the 2010 EUR33 billion capital injection. This plan was 
submitted to the ESA in November 2011, but has not been finalized. The plan 
does not envisage an overhaul of HFF. Rather, it foresees more-transparent 
disclosure, in its accounts, of HFF's activities related to social policy.

On a stand-alone basis, HFF's operations remain affected by Iceland's 
distressed but recovering economy. We currently assess the fund's stand-alone 
credit profile (SACP) at 'b-', which reflects an anchor of 'bb' for banks 
operating in Iceland, and HFF's "adequate" business position, "very weak" 
capital and earnings, "weak" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" 
liquidity, as our criteria defines those terms.

Some of the debt relief measures the government instigated--to ease the debt 
burden on private individuals--resulted in HFF's very substantial loss of 
ISK34.5 billion in 2010. This followed the partial write-down of all eligible 
private household mortgage loans that had a loan-to-value ratio greater than 
110% (this accounted for 60% of total impairment costs in 2010). In 2011, HFF 
made a profit because much of the anticipated provisioning made in 2010 for 
the 110% measure didn't materialize. However, a substantial effort by HFF's 
management to clean up the commercial real estate portfolio offset this gain. 
The government's capital injection of ISK33 billion was therefore consumed in 
full by all the losses made. HFF's capital ratio as of Dec. 31, 2011, remained 
very weak at 2.3%.

The government has committed to top up the capital base by ISK12 billion to 
reach a 5% regulatory capital ratio. We factor this into our forecast Standard 
& Poor's risk-adjusted capital ratio of between 2.5%-3.0% at year-end 2013. 
However, we believe additional debt relief measures for households could 
result in further losses and require additional capital support from the 
government.

We believe HFF's new and tougher credit policies and enhanced supervision 
under the FME (the Icelandic financial services authorities) will likely 
improve HFF's risk management and asset quality in the medium term. On the 
funding side, we consider HFF to be second-most-exposed to risks related to 
the capital account liberalization process in Iceland, after the sovereign.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that HFF's ratings are likely 
remain at the current level during the next 12 months. Given the extremely 
high likelihood of government support, the outlook is mainly driven by the 
ratings on the sovereign. 

We could lower the ratings on HFF if the government were to substantially 
change HFF's public policy role such that it led us to revise our assessment 
of the likelihood of extraordinary support from the government to "high" from 
the current "extremely high".

We could also lower the ratings if we revised the SACP downward due to further 
significant loan losses, or if capital were not strengthened as planned. The 
SACP could improve if HFF completes the restructuring of its loan books and 
significantly reduces its nonperforming loans. Improving profitability and 
receiving capital from the government--such that our current expectation of a 
very weak RAC ratio is exceeded--could also trigger an upward revision of the 
SACP.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 
9, 2010
     -- Outlook On Iceland Revised To Stable From Negative On Return To 
Growth; 'BBB-/A-3' Ratings Affirmed, Nov. 23, 2011
     -- BICRA On Iceland Revised To Group '7' From Group '8', Nov. 9, 2011 
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011 
     -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Housing Financing Fund Ibudalanasjodur
 Sovereign Credit Rating                BB/Stable/B        
 Senior Unsecured                       BB                 

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

