TEXT-Fitch assigns Turquoise 2012-1 final ratings

June 28 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Turquoise Credit Card Backed Securities plc: Series 2012-1June 28 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Turquoise Credit Card Backed Securities plc series 2012-1 class A and class B notes backed by UK credit card receivables originated by HSBC Bank plc (HSBC, 'AA'/Negative/'F1+') final ratings, as follows: USD750.0m Series 2012-1 Class A: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable GBP33.0m Series 2012-1 Class B: 'Asf'; Outlook Stable Fitch has also reviewed and affirmed the ratings of one existing rated issuance out of the Turquoise master trust programme, as follows: USD500.0m Series 2011-1 A: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable GBP20.5m Series 2011-1 B: 'Asf'; Outlook Stable The ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the underlying collateral, available credit enhancement, HSBC's origination and underwriting procedures, its servicing capabilities and the transaction's legal structure. Credit enhancement will be provided to the rated notes by excess spread, where available, as well as overcollateralisation created by subordination. Subordination to the class A notes, amounting to 12.5% of the series 2012-1 issuance, is provided by the class B notes and unrated class C notes. The class C notes also provide 6.5% subordination to the class B notes. Fitch tested that these subordination levels are commensurate with the assigned ratings. As part of its analysis, Fitch decided to reduce its base-case assumptions for charge-off rates to 4.5% from 5.0% previously. The agency's base cases for monthly payment rates and yield rates were kept stable at 26.0% and 14.0% respectively. Rating-related stresses were applied to the base cases to test the structure's ability to absorb deteriorating asset performance. The agency also notes that its analysis assumes a degree of ongoing new purchases on the designated credit cards. As a result, any reduction in the originator's ability or willingness to fund new purchases will negatively impact the performance of the notes. The Turquoise master trust programme was established in 2006 and features a traditional single-series "linked" note issuance structure. The only outstanding series (2011-1) was rated by Fitch in October 2011. Fitch's asset and ratings outlook for UK credit card transactions is stable. Delinquency and charge-off levels continue to report steady improvement. Charge-off rates have decreased to long-term average levels. Yield and payment rates are expected to remain stable. A new issue report is available at www.fitchratings.com Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, "Global Credit Card ABS Rating Criteria", dated 28 June 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Credit Card ABS Rating Criteria