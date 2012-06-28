版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 29日 星期五 02:51 BJT

TEXT-S&P revises First Horizon outlook to negative

Overview
     -- First Horizon (FHN) expects to incur a large charge in the second 
quarter for mortgage repurchase claims, which will result in a substantial 
quarterly net loss.
     -- We are revising our outlook on FHN to negative from stable, and we're 
affirming our ratings.
     -- In our view, the company probably will rebuild its capital ratios to 
"strong" levels (at least 10% RAC ratio) in 2013, but this may not occur, 
given FHN's somewhat volatile core earnings, litigation risk, and common share 
buyback program.

Rating Action
On June 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 
First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) and its main banking subsidiary,
First Tennessee Bank N.A. Memphis, to negative from stable. At the same time, we
affirmed our 'BBB-' long-term counterparty credit rating on FHN and our 'BBB' 
long-term counterparty credit rating on First Tennessee Bank N.A.

Rationale
The outlook revision follows FHN's announcement that it will incur pretax 
charges of approximately $272 million in second-quarter 2012, resulting in a 
substantial quarterly net loss. FHN plans to use $250 million of this charge 
to increase reserves for mortgage repurchase claims from government-sponsored 
entities (GSEs) Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac--the rest relates to litigation 
issues.  

Our negative outlook reflects our view that FHN's capital ratios will decline 
in the second quarter while the company's business and risk profiles remain 
slightly weaker than those of most U.S. regional bank peers. Still, we expect 
that FHN's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio, based on our calculation, will 
not fall below 9% and will probably increase to more than 10% (our "strong" 
category, as defined in our criteria) in 2013. Our negative outlook also 
reflects remaining uncertainties about future mortgage repurchase claims and 
litigation, FHN's somewhat volatile core earnings, and its higher loan risk 
relative to peers. We also take into account FHN's intention to continue to 
buy back common shares under its $200 million share repurchase program, which 
would hinder capital accumulation.

The reserve addition will increase FHN's mortgage repurchase reserves to 
approximately $351 million as of June 30, 2012, from $161 million on March 31, 
2012. Positively, FHN projects that this larger reserve may be sufficient for 
losses resulting from current pending and projected repurchase requests from 
the two GSEs. FHN based its reserve estimate on significant new data from 
Fannie Mae, which has accounted for 71% of repurchase requests from the two 
GSEs. Therefore, our rating assumes that this action is probably a 
"pull-forward" of provisions, and that any future provisions will be not be 
very large. However, FHN does not have an actual settlement with Fannie Mae 
that caps the claims, and its estimate on its Freddie Mac exposure is 
extrapolated from the Fannie Mae data.  

In addition, we recognize that the pipeline of repurchase requests from the 
GSEs were a substantial $380 million as of March 31, 2012, and we expect these 
requests may rise over the next few quarters. FHN's large mortgage repurchase 
risk mainly stems from $69.5 billion of loans sold to the GSEs (including 
$57.6 billion to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac) from 2005-2008 and $47 billion in 
loans sold in private securitizations from 2000-2007. FHN expects to realize 
$60 million in losses from these claims in the second quarter, up from $53 
million in the first quarter of 2012. Following the reserve addition, 
cumulative total losses plus reserves of approximately $750 million will 
equate to 1.3% of loans sold to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac--a ratio similar to 
peers'.

With $26 billion in total assets, FHN is a midsize regional bank with a 
leading position in Tennessee. Its core businesses are its regional bank and 
capital markets segments. Since the first quarter of 2008, the company has 
been exiting poorly performing businesses and significantly realigning its 
business segments. However, nonstrategic loans still comprise about 28% of the 
company's total loans as of March 31, 2012. Our "moderate" assessment of FHN's 
business profile reflects our view that the company is still in the midst of a 
multiyear restructuring. FHN has improved its profitability since 2011, partly 
as a result of lower loan-loss provisions. However, in our view, FHN has 
greater quarterly earnings volatility than regional bank peers, partly because 
of the large revenue and income contribution from FHN's capital markets 
subsidiary.

Our "moderate" risk position score for FHN mainly reflects FHN's somewhat 
higher loan risk and nonperforming assets (NPA) relative to peers, as well as 
the risks from mortgage repurchase claims and above-average litigation risk. 
Otherwise, we recognize that FHN has made substantial progress in reducing the 
risk in its loan portfolio over the past few years, and we expect FHN's asset 
quality performance to continue to improve into 2013, assuming a stable 
regional economy. 

Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the possibility that FHN will not rebuild its 
RAC ratio to more than 10% in the next two years. Our uncertainty about 
capital trends reflects the possibility that the company could need to take 
further provisions for mortgage repurchase claims or litigation, despite its 
large reserve addition expected in second-quarter 2012. In addition, we 
believe the company's earnings trends may be more volatile than peers' because 
of its high reliance on capital markets revenues. FHN's capital build will 
also be slower because of the company's intention to buy back common shares. 

We may lower the ratings if capital ratios do not rise as we currently expect. 
We could also downgrade FHN if mortgage repurchase provisions or litigation 
charges substantially hurt earnings and capital. Alternatively, we could 
revise the outlook to stable if capital ratios rise significantly. We may also 
revise the outlook to stable if, in our view, FHN's risk position or business 
profile improve significantly. This improvement could stem from further asset 
quality improvement, further reduction of its nonstrategic loans, or a 
definitive resolution of its mortgage repurchase claims issue.

Ratings Score Snapshot
Bank Holding Company Rating           BBB-/Negative/--
Issuer Credit Rating                  BBB/Negative/A-2

SACP                                  bbb                  
  Anchor                              bbb+                 
  Business Position                   Moderate (-1)        
  Capital and Earnings                Strong (+1)          
  Risk Position                       Moderate (-1)        
  Funding and Liquidity               Average              
                                      and Adequate (0)     

Support                               0                    
  GRE Support                         0                    
  Group Support                       0                    
  Sovereign Support                   0                    

Additional Factors                    0                    

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Group Rating Methodology For Banks, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
First Horizon National Corp.
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB-/Negative/--   BBB-/Stable/--

First Tennessee Bank N.A. Memphis
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB/Negative/A-2   BBB/Stable/A-2

Ratings Affirmed

First Tennessee Bank N.A. Memphis
 Certificate Of Deposit
  Senior Unsecured                      BBB/A-2            
 Subordinated                           BBB-               
 Preferred Stock                        BB+                

First Horizon National Corp.
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB-               
 Subordinated                           BB+                

FT Real Estate Securities Co. Inc.
 Preferred Stock                        BB+                

First Tennessee Capital II
 Preferred Stock                        BB

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐