TEXT-S&P revises First Horizon outlook to negative

Overview -- First Horizon (FHN) expects to incur a large charge in the second quarter for mortgage repurchase claims, which will result in a substantial quarterly net loss. -- We are revising our outlook on FHN to negative from stable, and we're affirming our ratings. -- In our view, the company probably will rebuild its capital ratios to "strong" levels (at least 10% RAC ratio) in 2013, but this may not occur, given FHN's somewhat volatile core earnings, litigation risk, and common share buyback program. Rating Action On June 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) and its main banking subsidiary, First Tennessee Bank N.A. Memphis, to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB-' long-term counterparty credit rating on FHN and our 'BBB' long-term counterparty credit rating on First Tennessee Bank N.A. Rationale The outlook revision follows FHN's announcement that it will incur pretax charges of approximately $272 million in second-quarter 2012, resulting in a substantial quarterly net loss. FHN plans to use $250 million of this charge to increase reserves for mortgage repurchase claims from government-sponsored entities (GSEs) Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac--the rest relates to litigation issues. Our negative outlook reflects our view that FHN's capital ratios will decline in the second quarter while the company's business and risk profiles remain slightly weaker than those of most U.S. regional bank peers. Still, we expect that FHN's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio, based on our calculation, will not fall below 9% and will probably increase to more than 10% (our "strong" category, as defined in our criteria) in 2013. Our negative outlook also reflects remaining uncertainties about future mortgage repurchase claims and litigation, FHN's somewhat volatile core earnings, and its higher loan risk relative to peers. We also take into account FHN's intention to continue to buy back common shares under its $200 million share repurchase program, which would hinder capital accumulation. The reserve addition will increase FHN's mortgage repurchase reserves to approximately $351 million as of June 30, 2012, from $161 million on March 31, 2012. Positively, FHN projects that this larger reserve may be sufficient for losses resulting from current pending and projected repurchase requests from the two GSEs. FHN based its reserve estimate on significant new data from Fannie Mae, which has accounted for 71% of repurchase requests from the two GSEs. Therefore, our rating assumes that this action is probably a "pull-forward" of provisions, and that any future provisions will be not be very large. However, FHN does not have an actual settlement with Fannie Mae that caps the claims, and its estimate on its Freddie Mac exposure is extrapolated from the Fannie Mae data. In addition, we recognize that the pipeline of repurchase requests from the GSEs were a substantial $380 million as of March 31, 2012, and we expect these requests may rise over the next few quarters. FHN's large mortgage repurchase risk mainly stems from $69.5 billion of loans sold to the GSEs (including $57.6 billion to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac) from 2005-2008 and $47 billion in loans sold in private securitizations from 2000-2007. FHN expects to realize $60 million in losses from these claims in the second quarter, up from $53 million in the first quarter of 2012. Following the reserve addition, cumulative total losses plus reserves of approximately $750 million will equate to 1.3% of loans sold to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac--a ratio similar to peers'. With $26 billion in total assets, FHN is a midsize regional bank with a leading position in Tennessee. Its core businesses are its regional bank and capital markets segments. Since the first quarter of 2008, the company has been exiting poorly performing businesses and significantly realigning its business segments. However, nonstrategic loans still comprise about 28% of the company's total loans as of March 31, 2012. Our "moderate" assessment of FHN's business profile reflects our view that the company is still in the midst of a multiyear restructuring. FHN has improved its profitability since 2011, partly as a result of lower loan-loss provisions. However, in our view, FHN has greater quarterly earnings volatility than regional bank peers, partly because of the large revenue and income contribution from FHN's capital markets subsidiary. Our "moderate" risk position score for FHN mainly reflects FHN's somewhat higher loan risk and nonperforming assets (NPA) relative to peers, as well as the risks from mortgage repurchase claims and above-average litigation risk. Otherwise, we recognize that FHN has made substantial progress in reducing the risk in its loan portfolio over the past few years, and we expect FHN's asset quality performance to continue to improve into 2013, assuming a stable regional economy. Outlook The negative outlook reflects the possibility that FHN will not rebuild its RAC ratio to more than 10% in the next two years. Our uncertainty about capital trends reflects the possibility that the company could need to take further provisions for mortgage repurchase claims or litigation, despite its large reserve addition expected in second-quarter 2012. In addition, we believe the company's earnings trends may be more volatile than peers' because of its high reliance on capital markets revenues. FHN's capital build will also be slower because of the company's intention to buy back common shares. We may lower the ratings if capital ratios do not rise as we currently expect. We could also downgrade FHN if mortgage repurchase provisions or litigation charges substantially hurt earnings and capital. Alternatively, we could revise the outlook to stable if capital ratios rise significantly. We may also revise the outlook to stable if, in our view, FHN's risk position or business profile improve significantly. This improvement could stem from further asset quality improvement, further reduction of its nonstrategic loans, or a definitive resolution of its mortgage repurchase claims issue. Ratings Score Snapshot Bank Holding Company Rating BBB-/Negative/-- Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Negative/A-2 SACP bbb Anchor bbb+ Business Position Moderate (-1) Capital and Earnings Strong (+1) Risk Position Moderate (-1) Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology For Banks, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From First Horizon National Corp. Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/-- BBB-/Stable/-- First Tennessee Bank N.A. Memphis Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Negative/A-2 BBB/Stable/A-2 Ratings Affirmed First Tennessee Bank N.A. Memphis Certificate Of Deposit Senior Unsecured BBB/A-2 Subordinated BBB- Preferred Stock BB+ First Horizon National Corp. Senior Unsecured BBB- Subordinated BB+ FT Real Estate Securities Co. Inc. Preferred Stock BB+ First Tennessee Capital II Preferred Stock BB