TEXT-S&P revises First Horizon outlook to negative

Overview
-- First Horizon (FHN) expects to incur a large charge in the second
quarter for mortgage repurchase claims, which will result in a substantial
quarterly net loss.
-- We are revising our outlook on FHN to negative from stable, and we're
affirming our ratings.
-- In our view, the company probably will rebuild its capital ratios to
"strong" levels (at least 10% RAC ratio) in 2013, but this may not occur,
given FHN's somewhat volatile core earnings, litigation risk, and common share
buyback program.
Rating Action
On June 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) and its main banking subsidiary,
First Tennessee Bank N.A. Memphis, to negative from stable. At the same time, we
affirmed our 'BBB-' long-term counterparty credit rating on FHN and our 'BBB'
long-term counterparty credit rating on First Tennessee Bank N.A.
Rationale
The outlook revision follows FHN's announcement that it will incur pretax
charges of approximately $272 million in second-quarter 2012, resulting in a
substantial quarterly net loss. FHN plans to use $250 million of this charge
to increase reserves for mortgage repurchase claims from government-sponsored
entities (GSEs) Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac--the rest relates to litigation
issues.
Our negative outlook reflects our view that FHN's capital ratios will decline
in the second quarter while the company's business and risk profiles remain
slightly weaker than those of most U.S. regional bank peers. Still, we expect
that FHN's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio, based on our calculation, will
not fall below 9% and will probably increase to more than 10% (our "strong"
category, as defined in our criteria) in 2013. Our negative outlook also
reflects remaining uncertainties about future mortgage repurchase claims and
litigation, FHN's somewhat volatile core earnings, and its higher loan risk
relative to peers. We also take into account FHN's intention to continue to
buy back common shares under its $200 million share repurchase program, which
would hinder capital accumulation.
The reserve addition will increase FHN's mortgage repurchase reserves to
approximately $351 million as of June 30, 2012, from $161 million on March 31,
2012. Positively, FHN projects that this larger reserve may be sufficient for
losses resulting from current pending and projected repurchase requests from
the two GSEs. FHN based its reserve estimate on significant new data from
Fannie Mae, which has accounted for 71% of repurchase requests from the two
GSEs. Therefore, our rating assumes that this action is probably a
"pull-forward" of provisions, and that any future provisions will be not be
very large. However, FHN does not have an actual settlement with Fannie Mae
that caps the claims, and its estimate on its Freddie Mac exposure is
extrapolated from the Fannie Mae data.
In addition, we recognize that the pipeline of repurchase requests from the
GSEs were a substantial $380 million as of March 31, 2012, and we expect these
requests may rise over the next few quarters. FHN's large mortgage repurchase
risk mainly stems from $69.5 billion of loans sold to the GSEs (including
$57.6 billion to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac) from 2005-2008 and $47 billion in
loans sold in private securitizations from 2000-2007. FHN expects to realize
$60 million in losses from these claims in the second quarter, up from $53
million in the first quarter of 2012. Following the reserve addition,
cumulative total losses plus reserves of approximately $750 million will
equate to 1.3% of loans sold to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac--a ratio similar to
peers'.
With $26 billion in total assets, FHN is a midsize regional bank with a
leading position in Tennessee. Its core businesses are its regional bank and
capital markets segments. Since the first quarter of 2008, the company has
been exiting poorly performing businesses and significantly realigning its
business segments. However, nonstrategic loans still comprise about 28% of the
company's total loans as of March 31, 2012. Our "moderate" assessment of FHN's
business profile reflects our view that the company is still in the midst of a
multiyear restructuring. FHN has improved its profitability since 2011, partly
as a result of lower loan-loss provisions. However, in our view, FHN has
greater quarterly earnings volatility than regional bank peers, partly because
of the large revenue and income contribution from FHN's capital markets
subsidiary.
Our "moderate" risk position score for FHN mainly reflects FHN's somewhat
higher loan risk and nonperforming assets (NPA) relative to peers, as well as
the risks from mortgage repurchase claims and above-average litigation risk.
Otherwise, we recognize that FHN has made substantial progress in reducing the
risk in its loan portfolio over the past few years, and we expect FHN's asset
quality performance to continue to improve into 2013, assuming a stable
regional economy.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the possibility that FHN will not rebuild its
RAC ratio to more than 10% in the next two years. Our uncertainty about
capital trends reflects the possibility that the company could need to take
further provisions for mortgage repurchase claims or litigation, despite its
large reserve addition expected in second-quarter 2012. In addition, we
believe the company's earnings trends may be more volatile than peers' because
of its high reliance on capital markets revenues. FHN's capital build will
also be slower because of the company's intention to buy back common shares.
We may lower the ratings if capital ratios do not rise as we currently expect.
We could also downgrade FHN if mortgage repurchase provisions or litigation
charges substantially hurt earnings and capital. Alternatively, we could
revise the outlook to stable if capital ratios rise significantly. We may also
revise the outlook to stable if, in our view, FHN's risk position or business
profile improve significantly. This improvement could stem from further asset
quality improvement, further reduction of its nonstrategic loans, or a
definitive resolution of its mortgage repurchase claims issue.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Bank Holding Company Rating BBB-/Negative/--
Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Negative/A-2
SACP bbb
Anchor bbb+
Business Position Moderate (-1)
Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)
Risk Position Moderate (-1)
Funding and Liquidity Average
and Adequate (0)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Related Criteria And Research
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions,
Nov. 9, 2011
-- Group Rating Methodology For Banks, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
First Horizon National Corp.
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/-- BBB-/Stable/--
First Tennessee Bank N.A. Memphis
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Negative/A-2 BBB/Stable/A-2
Ratings Affirmed
First Tennessee Bank N.A. Memphis
Certificate Of Deposit
Senior Unsecured BBB/A-2
Subordinated BBB-
Preferred Stock BB+
First Horizon National Corp.
Senior Unsecured BBB-
Subordinated BB+
FT Real Estate Securities Co. Inc.
Preferred Stock BB+
First Tennessee Capital II
Preferred Stock BB