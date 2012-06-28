TEXT-Fitch affirms Synovus Financial ratings

June 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and short-term IDR of Synovus Financial Bank (SNV) and its lead bank subsidiary, Synovus Bank at 'BB-' and 'B', respectively. The Outlook remains Negative. A detailed list of ratings follows at the end of this release. The ratings affirmation reflects the recent improvements in asset quality and reduction in refinancing risk at the holding company as a result of the senior notes issuance. The Rating Outlook remains Negative due to the still uncomfortably high levels of non-performing assets (NPA) and construction and land development loans. The reduction in credit losses and the successful execution of the company's efficiency initiative have allowed SNV to show modest profitability and begin to build its capital base. The last three quarters of profitability were aided by $93 million of securities gains, but going forward the credit losses and other expenses should be right-sized to the point where the company no longer needs to sell securities to show profitability. SNV's NPA ratio (including troubled debt restructurings ), has risen modestly over the last year due in part to a shrinking loan portfolio but more importantly due to a material rise in accruing TDRs, which Fitch considers as non-performing assets. Fitch expects that NPAs will remain near current levels in the short term as accruing TDR and traditional NPL inflows offset NPL disposals and charge-offs. Reported capital adequacy ratios have begun to show modest improvement as the company has stopped reporting losses over the past three quarters. If profitability improves from current levels over the remainder of 2012, Fitch would expect the bank to reverse its valuation allowance on its deferred tax asset sometime in 2013 which could add as much as 300 basis points to the bank's tangible common equity ratio. Core capital levels, as measured by SNV's 6.8% tangible common equity (TCE) ratio, are not considered strong, especially when taken in conjunction with the bank's relatively poor asset quality and real estate concentration. However, regulatory capital levels are aided by $950 million of Treasury TARP funds, resulting in a strong bank-level tier 1 capital ratio of 13.19% at March 31, 2012. SNV has more TARP funds outstanding than any other bank in the U.S. and repayment appears to be at least a year away. The dividend on the TARP funds resets to 9% in late 2013 making this obligation more expensive if it is still outstanding at that time. The current rating level recognizes the fact that SNV is relatively weak compared to most mid-tier regional banks. Should economic conditions materially worsen in the Southeast, SNV would be particularly exposed given its real estate-centric loan portfolio and large amounts of NPAs, albeit recognizing that SNV has already taken sizable impairments on its legacy real estate portfolios. Positive rating momentum would likely entail removal of the memorandum of understanding along with a sustained reduction in NPAs (as calculated by Fitch). Moreover, positive rating actions could result from a viable plan to repay the Treasury TARP funds ahead of the coupon reset. Conversely, a continued high non-performing ratio would put further pressure on the current ratings. Fitch has upgraded SNV's subordinated debt to 'B+' from 'B' following a senior note issuance in February 2012. Fitch believes the senior note issuance provides SNV greater financial flexibility to repay its subordinated debt. SNV is a financial services holding company headquartered in Columbus GA, with roughly $27 billion in total assets. Operating via a decentralized customer delivery model through its 30 locally branded bank divisions throughout the Southeast in Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, and Tennessee, SNV provides a broad range of consumer and commercial banking products and services. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings, with a Negative Outlook: Synovus Financial Corporation --Long-term IDR at 'BB-'; --Short-Term IDR at 'B'; --Viability Rating at 'bb-'; --Preferred at 'CCC'; --Support Floor 'NF' --Support '5'. Synovus Bank --Long-term IDR at 'BB-'; --Long-term Deposit at 'BB'; --Short-Term IDR at 'B'; --Viability Rating at 'bb-'; --Support Floor 'NF'; --Support '5'. Fitch has upgraded the following rating: Synovus Financial Corporation --Subordinated Debt to 'B+' from 'B'. Fitch has assigned the following rating: Synovus Financial Corporation --Senior Unsecured at 'BB-'.