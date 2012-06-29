版本:
TEXT-S&P affirms Constellation Brands at 'BB+'

Overview
     -- U.S.-based Constellation Brands Inc. announced that it has
signed a definitive agreement with Anheuser-Busch InBev N.V./S.A. to purchase
the remaining 50% interest in Crown Imports LLC for $1.85 billion (representing 
about an 8.5x multiple of 50% of Crown's EBIT).
     -- We are affirming our 'BB+' corporate credit and senior unsecured debt 
ratings on Constellation Brands.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that management is 
committed to credit quality. We believe the restoration of the company's 
financial profile and return to credit metrics closer to current levels will 
remain a higher priority than funding additional growth investments or 
shareholder friendly initiatives. 

Rating Action
On June 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services affirmed its 'BB+' 
corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Constellation Brands. 
The outlook is stable. 

Rationale
The rating affirmation follows Victor, N.Y.-based Constellation Brands' 
announcement that it has signed a definitive agreement with Anheuser-Busch 
InBev (ABI) to purchase the remaining 50% interest in Crown Imports LLC for 
$1.85 billion (representing about 8.5x multiple of 50% of Crown's EBIT) when 
ABI completes its proposed acquisition of Grupo Modelo S.A.B. de C.V. 
Constellation Brands currently owns 50% of Crown, a 50-50 joint venture with 
Grupo Modelo. Crown, is a leading marketer of imported beer in the U.S., 
primarily Modelo beer brands. 

Constellation Brands has disclosed it has fully committed bridge financing in 
place to complete this transaction, but expects permanent financing to consist 
of a combination of revolver borrowings, a new term loan under its current 
senior credit facility (unrated), and the issuance of senior notes. 
Constellation Brands expects to complete the transaction, subject to 
regulatory approval, during the first quarter of calendar 2013. 

In addition, the company announced it is purchasing Mark West, a California 
pinot noir brand. Constellation Brands expects this acquisition to close in 
July. 

While we believe the transactions will strengthen Constellation Brands' 
position as the largest multicategory supplier of beverage alcohol in the 
U.S., almost doubling its reported sales base, the company will finance the 
Crown transaction with debt. We estimate that pro forma for both transactions, 
fiscal year-to-date share repurchase activity, and recent debt refinancing, 
key credit ratios (including our standard adjustments) will weaken from fiscal 
2012 year-end levels. Specifically, we believe the ratio of total debt to 
EBITDA will be about 4.6x, increasing from 3.9x for the year ended Feb. 28, 
2012; and the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt will be about 
14%, down from about 19.5%, for the same period. 

We consider leverage (as measured by total debt to EBITDA) of 3x-4x and 
FFO-to-total debt of 20%-30% consistent with a "significant" financial risk 
profile--but expect these credit measures to be closer to the weaker end of 
the respective ranges within one year of completing the Crown acquisition. We 
do not anticipate that Constellation Brands will engage in additional 
acquisitions or share repurchases in the near-term, but expect the company 
will apply discretionary cash flows to repay debt in order to strengthen its 
financial profile. 

Our assessment of Constellation Brands' business risk profile, including 100% 
of Crown, remains "satisfactory." Key credit factors in our business risk 
assessment include the company's portfolio of well-known beverage alcohol 
brands and historically strong cash generation in the highly competitive 
beverage alcohol markets, yet relatively narrow geographic focus. 

According to Constellation Brands, it is the world's leading premium wine 
company, with leading positions within its primary markets of the U.S. and 
Canada, which are highly competitive and fragmented. In fiscal 2012, wine 
accounted for a significant portion of Constellation Brands' sales. Its wine 
portfolio is complemented by select premium spirits brands and other select 
beverage alcohol products, including imported beer through its Crown joint 
venture. 

According to Beer Marketer's Insights, during 2011, overall beer shipments 
declined 1.5% in the U.S., yet imported beer shipments increased by 2.7%. We 
estimate that pro forma for Constellation Brands' acquisition of the remaining 
50% interest in Crown, the company's current concentration in wine will 
decline and represent about half of its sales going forward. However, 
geographical diversification remains limited, and we expect sales to remain 
largely in the U.S. after the Crown acquisition.

Since the company does not expect the Crown transaction to be completed until 
the first calendar quarter of 2013, our fiscal 2013 forecast remains largely 
unchanged, except we now do not anticipate that Constellation Brands will 
engage in additional acquisitions or share repurchases in the near-term, but 
expect that the company will apply discretionarycash flows to debt to 
strengthen its financial profile prior to the acquisition. 

Other forecast assumptions for fiscal 2013 include:
     -- Approximately $383 million share repurchases already made in the first 
quarter of fiscal 2013, yet no further share buybacks this year;
     -- Net sales growth in the low-single-digit percentage area;
     -- Operating margins will be somewhat pressured compared with fiscal 2011 
due to planned brand-building and investments; 
     -- A tax rate in line with the standard U.S. corporate tax rate of 35%;
     -- Cash dividends from its Crown joint venture near current levels of 
about $230 million; and
     -- Higher interest expense as a result of its recent refinancing 
transactions and committed bridge financing.

We expect leverage will be about 3.6x and FFO-to-debt about 18% at fiscal 
year-end and prior to the close of the acquisition. FFO-to-total debt in the 
high-teens percentage area is more consistent with the indicative financial 
ratio range of 12% to 20% for an "aggressive" financial profile and is likely 
a result of Constellation Brands' geographic concentration in the U.S. (which 
has a higher corporate tax rates than most other countries). 

Liquidity
We believe Constellation Brands' liquidity will remain "adequate" (as 
described in our criteria) and estimate that sources of cash will continue to 
exceed uses for the next 12 months. Our view incorporates the following 
assumptions: 
     -- We expect liquidity sources (including cash, discretionary cash flow, 
and availability under its $850 million revolving credit facility for general 
corporate purposes) to exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 months. 
     -- We expect liquidity sources to continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA 
were to decline by 15%.
     -- We believe Constellation Brands has solid relationships with its banks 
and a generally satisfactory standing in the credit markets.

It is our opinion that the company's relatively stable cash flow 
characteristics will continue, despite a very competitive operating 
environment and some seasonal working capital needs. Peak borrowing on the 
revolving credit facility generally occurs one or two months after the crush 
season has ended. In the U.S. and Canada, the annual grape crush normally 
begins in August and runs through October. In New Zealand, the annual grape 
crush normally begins in February and runs through May. The company generally 
begins taking delivery of grapes at the beginning of the crush season, with 
the majority of payments beginning to come due within 90 days. However, 
including Crown, we expect seasonal peak borrowing needs to lessen, because 
beer sales are typically highest during the first and second quarters of the 
company's fiscal year (which correspond to the spring and summer periods in 
the U.S.).

Recovery analysis
The issue-level rating on Constellation Brands' senior unsecured notes is 
'BB+', the same as the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating is '3', 
indicating our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event 
of a payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, please see the 
recovery report on Constellation Brands Inc., published May 30, 2012, on 
RatingsDirect. 

Outlook
The outlook on Constellation Brands is stable. We expect Constellation Brands 
to maintain its financial performance despite lingering weak macroeconomic 
conditions. While we expect pro forma credit measures will be weak for a 
"significant" financial profile following the Crown acquisition, we believe 
the company will forego shareholder-friendly initiatives in the 
near-to-intermediate term and apply discretionary cash flows to debt in order 
to strengthen credit ratios within one year of closing of the Crown 
transaction. This will include reducing and sustaining leverage close to 4x 
and FFO-to-debt in the high-teens percentage area. 

However, should operating performance weaken or if the company is unable to 
improve its leverage to 4x within one year of closing the Crown acquisition, 
we could revise the outlook to negative or consider a lower rating. 

Although unlikely in the next year, we could upgrade the company if it 
demonstrates a track record of moderate financial policies and further 
strengthens its credit measures, including leverage approaching and sustained 
near 3x and funds from operations to total debt remaining above 20%.


Ratings List
Ratings affirmed
Constellation Brands Inc.
 Corporate credit rating           BB+/Stable/--
 Senior unsecured notes            BB+
  Recovery rating                  3
