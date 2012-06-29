版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 29日 星期五 22:33 BJT

TEXT-S&P revises United States Steel outlook to negative

June 29 - Overview
     -- Industry conditions remain difficult for steel sheet producers as 
excess capacity and imports have pressured prices and demand has been uneven.
     -- We are revising the outlook on U.S. Steel to negative from stable and 
affirming the ratings on the company, including the 'BB' corporate credit 
rating.
     -- The negative outlook reflects our assessment that deteriorating prices 
could result in lower-than-expected operating performance and weaker credit 
metrics than we expect for the rating.


Rating Action
On June 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlook on 
Pittsburgh-based United States Steel Corp. to negative from stable. At the
same, time we affirmed the 'BB' corporate credit rating on the company, as 
well as the 'BB' issue level rating (the same as the corporate credit rating) 
and our '3' recovery rating on the company's senior unsecured notes. The '3' 
recovery rating indicates our expectation of a meaningful (50% to 70%) 
recovery in the event of a default.

Rationale
The rating outlook revision reflects our view that the company's operating 
performance in 2012 and 2013 could fall short of our expectations because of 
deteriorating pricing as a result of excess domestic supply, increased 
imports, and lower scrap prices. 

The rating on U.S. Steel reflects what Standard & Poor's considers to be the 
combination of its "fair" business risk and "aggressive" financial risk. In 
our view, the integrated steel producer has capital-intensive operations, is 
exposed to highly cyclical and competitive markets, and has a high degree of 
operating leverage. Its financial risk profile reflects relatively high levels 
of book debt and significant underfunded postretirement benefit obligations. 
Our ratings on the company also reflect its "strong" liquidity, good scope and 
breadth of product and operations, and the benefits of its backward 
integration into iron ore and coke production.

Domestic steel demand and prices have fluctuated significantly over the past 
few years. But, overall, U.S. Steel's financial performance has gradually 
improved and credit metrics have trended closer to our expectations for the 
rating because of better auto production and solid demand for oil country 
tubular goods. As of March 31, 2012, debt to EBITDA improved to 4.7x and funds 
from operations (FFO) to total debt improved to 18%. (We adjust these measures 
for post retirement obligations, operating leases, and asset retirement 
obligations.) However, we expect them to weaken in the next few quarters as 
sheet pricing seems to be following a similar pattern to the past couple of 
years and weakening at midyear. 

We now expect 2012 EBITDA will fall below the $1.7 billion to $1.9 billion we 
had anticipated at the beginning of the year and may be closer to last year's 
$1.3 billion, with credit metrics weaker than what we consider appropriate for 
the 'BB' rating. If prices don't firm, debt to EBITDA in 2012 could approach 
6x and FFO to total debt could fall to 10% compared with the our expectations 
for the rating of debt to EBITDA of about 4.5x and FFO to debt of about 20%. 
In our view, conditions should improve somewhat in 2013, reflecting our 
expectation for continued slow growth in the U.S. economy. However, if 
persistent domestic overcapacity because of slower-than-expected U.S. economic 
growth, economic uncertainty in Europe, and slowing steel usage in China 
continue to pressure pricing and margins and erode liquidity, we could lower 
the ratings.

U.S. Steel is a relatively large player in the highly fragmented global steel 
market. It has about 24 million tons of steel capacity in North America and 
about 5 million tons of capacity at its operations in the Slovak Republic. 
U.S. Steel is also the only integrated steel company in North America that is 
primarily self-sufficient in producing iron ore and produces and has long-term 
contracts for a majority of its coke needs, which has somewhat limited its 
exposure to recent rapid increases in procurement costs. It also has a diverse 
product mix that is mostly value added. It's a leading domestic producer of 
tubular products (for the oil and gas industry) and tin and other coated-steel 
products. However, it is significantly exposed to the volatile flat-rolled 
market, with spot sales accounting for about half of its total shipments.


Liquidity
In our view, U.S. Steel's liquidity is strong. Relevant aspects of our 
assessment of the company's liquidity profile include:
     -- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by 1.5x or more for the 
next couple of years;
     -- The company is likely to be able to absorb high-impact, low 
probability events without refinancing; and
     -- The company's maturities are manageable--the next significant maturity 
is for its $863 million senior convertible notes in 2014.

As of March 31, 2012, the company had about $2.5 billion in available 
liquidity, including $652 million in balance-sheet cash and full availability 
on its $875 million revolving credit facility due 2016, which is secured by 
inventory. The facility has a springing fixed-charge covenant of 1x if 
availability falls to less than $87.5 million. U.S. Steel also has the full 
amount available under its $625 million accounts receivable securitization 
program that expires in 2014 and about $373 million available on European 
credit lines.

For the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, U.S. Steel's adjusted free cash flow 
was $1.2 billion after capital spending of about $840 million, and it was 
using about $190 million in cash for working capital. We expect capital 
expenditures at similar levels for the rest of the year as the company 
continues to invest in strategic projects, including construction of new coke 
and coke substitute production facilities and upgrades to its tubular 
business. As a result, we expect the company to be marginally free cash flow 
negative in 2012. We do not expect the company to significantly increase its 
dividend, which it reduced to $0.05 per share from $0.30 per share, or to 
repurchase shares in the coming months, given still relatively weak operating 
conditions and credit measures.


Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on U.S. Steel, 
published April 2, 2012, on RatingsDirect.

Outlook
The negative rating outlook reflects our expectation that U.S. Steel's 
financial risk profile and credit measures are unlikely to improve to levels 
we consider more in line with the rating in the coming quarters. In our view, 
if conditions continue to be weak in the second half of the year, U.S. Steel 
may only generate about $1.3 billion of EBITDA in 2012, with credit metrics 
below our expectation for the rating. We expect improvement in 2013 based on 
our expectation for continued slow economic growth and relative strength in 
the company's key end markets. But slower-than-expected U.S. growth, eurozone 
woes, and slowing economic growth in China could pressure demand and pricing 
and keep metrics weak. The rating also reflects our view of the company's 
strong liquidity, which should be sufficient to fund increased working capital 
needs as business expands and as capital spending remains high to fund 
strategic projects.

We could lower the rating if market conditions do not improve or if global 
economic and political uncertainty throws the economy into recession or causes 
weak industry conditions, resulting in the company's liquidity falling below 
$1 billion as it uses its available funds to cover operating losses. In this 
scenario, we envision credit metrics remaining weaker than our expectations 
for the rating.

An upgrade would be contingent on a sustained improvement in market 
conditions, allowing the company to improve its debt to EBITDA to less than 3x 
and FFO to total debt to more than 30% on a sustained basis. We do not view 
this scenario to be likely over the next 12 months.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Metals 
Industry, June 22, 2009
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
United States Steel Corp.
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB/Negative/--     BB/Stable/--

Ratings Affirmed

United States Steel Corp.
 Senior Unsecured                       BB                 
   Recovery Rating                      3                  


 

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐