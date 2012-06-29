版本:
TEXT-S&P affirms 16 ratings on Fortress Credit Investments I, II

OVERVIEW
     -- We affirmed the ratings on the class A-1, A-2, and B notes from both 
Fortress Credit Investments I Ltd. and Fortress Credit Investments II Ltd.
     -- The affirmations reflect sufficient credit support available to the 
notes at the current rating levels.
    
     June 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its ratings on
the class A-1, A-2, and B notes from both Fortress Credit Investments I Ltd. and
Fortress Credit Investments II Ltd. (see list). Both deals are collateralized
loan obligation (CLO) transactions managed by Fortress Investment Group LLC
. 

Today's affirmations reflect, based on our analysis, the transactions' 
sufficient credit support available to the notes at the current rating levels. 

Fortress Credit Investments I and II Ltd. are CLOs with similar asset 
portfolios. The transactions are currently in their reinvestment periods and 
continue to invest principal cash in new collateral. 

There have been some performance improvements in both transactions since our 
last review in 2010. Most notably, the amount of defaulted and 'CCC' rated 
assets held in the portfolios has decreased. Additionally, the 
overcollateralization (O/C) ratios for both transactions have improved.

However, all of the notes from both these transactions are constrained by the 
top obligor test - one of the supplemental tests introduced in our September 
2009 criteria. As a result, we affirmed all the notes at their current rating 
levels following our review.

Standard & Poor's will continue to review whether, in its view, the ratings on 
the notes remain consistent with the credit enhancement available to support 
them and take rating actions as it deems necessary.
 
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
 
     -- Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And 
Assumptions, published Feb. 21, 2012.
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.
     -- General Criteria: Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 
2011.
     -- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow 
And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009.
     -- Application Of Supplemental Tests For Rating Global Corporate Cash 
Flow And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009.
     -- General Criteria: Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, 
published June 3, 2009.
     -- CDO Spotlight: General Cash Flow Analytics For CDO Securitizations, 
published Aug. 25, 2004.
 
RATINGS AFFIRMED

Fortress Credit Investments I Ltd.
                        
Class             Rating 
A-1 NwRev         AA+ (sf)       
A-1 NwTrm         AA+ (sf)       
A-1 Revolv        AA+ (sf)
A-1 Term          AA+ (sf)
A-2               A+ (sf)
A-2 NwTrm         A+ (sf)
B                 BBB+ (sf)
B NwTrm         BBB+ (sf)

Fortress Credit Investments II Ltd.
                        
Class             Rating 
A-1 NwRev         AA+ (sf)       
A-1 NwTrm         AA+ (sf)       
A-1 Revolv        AA+ (sf)
A-1 Term          AA+ (sf)
A-2               A+ (sf)
A-2 NwTrm         A+ (sf)
B                 BBB+ (sf)
B NwTrm         BBB+ (sf)


TRANSACTION INFORMATION
 
Issuer:             Fortress Credit Investments I Ltd.
Collateral manager: Fortress Investment Group LLC
Trustee:            Bank of America N.A. 
Transaction type:   Cash flow CLO

Issuer:             Fortress Credit Investments II Ltd.
Collateral manager: Fortress Investment Group LLC
Trustee:            Bank of America N.A. 
Transaction type:   Cash flow CLO

