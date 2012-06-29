TEXT-Fitch takes rating action on Cypriot covered bonds

June 29 - Fitch Ratings has taken various rating actions on Cyprus Popular Bank's (CPB, 'BB'/RWN/'B') and Bank of Cyprus' (BoC, 'BB'/RWN/'B') Cypriot covered bonds, as follows: CPB covered bonds (Programme I): downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+'/RWN, removed from RWN CPB covered bonds (Programme II): affirmed at 'BBB-', removed from RWN BoC covered bonds (Greek cover pool): downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+'; removed from RWN BoC covered bonds (Cypriot cover pool): affirmed at 'BBB-', removed from RWN The rating actions follow Fitch's downgrade of Cyprus to 'BB+'/Negative/'B' from 'BBB-'/Negative/'F2' on 25th June 2012 and the subsequent rating actions on the issuing institutions (see "Fitch Downgrades Cyprus to 'BB+'; Outlook Negative" dated 25th June 2012", "Fitch Downgrades Cypriot Banks Following Sovereign Downgrade" dated 27th June 2012 on www.fitchratings.com). All four covered bond programmes have been removed from RWN reflecting the resolution of the RWN on CPB's and BoC's IDRs. CPB (Programme I) and BoC (Greek pool) are secured by Greek residential mortgages, while CPB (Programme II) and BoC (Cypriot pool) are secured by Cypriot residential mortgages. The four programmes represent EUR4.95bn on aggregate of rated debt. In-line with Fitch's covered bonds rating methodology, the Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) constitutes a floor for the rating of the covered bonds. At the same time Greece's country ceiling (B-) caps the covered bonds rating at the IDR level. As such, the Cypriot covered bonds issued by CPB and BoC and secured by Greek residential mortgage loans have been downgraded to their respective IDRs of 'BB', and no uplift for recoveries can be granted. Fitch has revised the Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) for the programmes containing Cypriot assets to 100% pursuant to Cyprus' sovereign downgrade in non-investment grade territory. As a result, the ratings of Bank of Cyprus (Cypriot Pool) and Cyprus Popular Bank (Programme II) covered bonds on a PD basis are equalised with the IDRs of the corresponding issuers. Any rating uplift can thus be assigned only on a recovery basis. Bank of Cyprus (Cypriot Pool) and Cyprus Popular Bank (Programme II) covered bonds benefit from an uplift of two notches above the IDR, when giving credit for recoveries post an assumed default of the covered bonds. Such level of expected recoveries is based on the issuers' commitment to an increased Asset Percentage (AP) of 90% and 89% respectively. As a result the ratings of both programmes are affirmed at 'BBB-'. All else being equal, a downgrade of an Issuer's IDR will lead to an equivalent downgrade of their covered bonds. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 30 May 2012, 'Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria', dated 13 March 2012, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 16 August 2011 and 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - Greece - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions' dated 11 August 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA Criteria Addendum - Greece - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions - Amended Covered Bonds Rating Criteria Exposure Draft: Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria