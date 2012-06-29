TEXT-S&P revises Spirit Aerosystems outlook to positive

June 29 - Overview -- We expect U.S.-based aircraft structures manufacturer Spirit's credit protection measures and cash generation to improve over the next 12 months because of higher production rates. -- We are revising the outlook to positive and affirming the 'BB' corporate credit rating. -- The positive outlook reflects the possibility that 787 deliveries to Boeing will enable Spirit to start generating sustainable positive free cash flow. Rating Action On June 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, including the 'BB' corporate credit rating, on Wichita, Kan.-based Spirit AeroSystems Inc. and revised the outlook to positive from stable. Rationale The outlook revision reflects our view that free cash flow will turn positive in 2012. Spirit is now receiving cash payments from Boeing Co. on 787 shipments, and production is increasing on other models, especially the Boeing 737. We also expect this will strengthen credit protection measures, which are already somewhat better than average for the rating. We expect funds from operations to debt to increase to 35%-40% and debt to EBITDA to decrease to about 2x by 2013. However, our ratings also incorporate the risk that problems increasing production on the 787 or difficulties with the company's other development programs could constrain improvement in earnings and cash flow. We assess the company's business risk profile as "fair" (according to our criteria), reflecting Spirit's position as the largest independent supplier of commercial aerostructures and its limited customer and program diversity. We view Spirit's financial risk as "significant." The company has reported significant negative free cash flow since 2005, when it spun off from Boeing, because of large investment needs to participate in new programs. We expect free cash flow to get a boost from material production increases of the 787 over the next several years. Spirit, which produces the composite forward fuselage for the 787 aircraft, was not collecting any cash on 787 deliveries it made to Boeing until late 2011 because it had to repay a significant portion of advance payments it received from Boeing in 2005-2008. Going forward, Spirit will now collect close to the full purchase price of the shipments (net of $700,000 that it is still required to repay to Boeing). Still, the 787 program has been delayed several times in the past, and we believe the planned increase in production rates involves significant operational and financial risks. Also, Spirit recently received a $150 million prepayment from Airbus for future A350 deliveries, which the company will repay at a rate of $1.25 million per shipment to Airbus. A major risk is the supply chain's ability to increase capacity and manage higher production rates on not only the 787, but also other popular aircraft that are seeing increasing production. In response to strong demand and a sizable backlog for the 737, which accounts for roughly 50% of Spirit's total sales, Boeing is increasing production from 35 a month to 42 a month by 2014. A significant disruption in 787 production could cause Spirit to build up working capital, precluding the improvement we expect in free cash flow, which could in this situation remain negative over the next year. Spirit has won several major awards that create long-term growth opportunities. However, these new contracts require significant up-front investment and also create near-term execution risk that could hurt profitability and cash flow generation. Recent awards include the fuselage center section for the Airbus A350 XWB aircraft family (a competitor to the 787). Airbus is currently scheduled deliver the A350 to its first airline customer in 2014, but delays are possible. Spirit also was awarded production of the wings and nacelle systems for the Gulfstream G650 business jet (the most expensive aircraft in the market) as well as content on the Gulfstream G280 business jet, Sikorsky CH-53K military helicopter, Mitsubishi MRJ regional jet, and Bombardier C-Series airliner programs. These programs are all currently in various stages of development. Liquidity We view Spirit's liquidity as "adequate." We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months. We also expect sources to exceed uses even if EBITDA declines by 15%. On March 29, 2012, Spirit had $134 million of cash and equivalents and almost full availability under its $650 million revolving credit facility. Following an April 2012 refinancing, Spirit no longer has any meaningful debt maturities until 2017, when $300 million of notes and the undrawn revolver mature. Free cash flow was roughly negative $300 million in 2011 and about negative $40 million in the first quarter of 2012. The recent cash drain was due primarily to working capital needs for new programs. We expect free cash flow to improve over the next year, due to cash collection on the 787 that largely did not occur in 2011. However, themagnitude of improvement is uncertain, given the need for increasing capital expenditures and working capital to support new programs and higher build rates on existing programs. We expect Spirit to remain comfortably in compliance with the financial covenants in its credit facility, which include maximum debt to EBITDA. Recovery analysis See our full recovery report on Spirit AeroSystems Inc., to be published on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is positive. We believe that Spirit's earnings and credit protection measures will continue to improve, aided by increased production rates on the profitable 737 program. We could raise the rating if 787 program deliveries result in free cash flow to debt increasing to more than 10% and the company's financial risk profile improves to the "intermediate" category (which includes FFO to debt above 35%). We could revise the outlook to stable if difficulties ramping up production on the 787 or cost overruns on development programs result in free cash flow remaining negative over the next 12 months and we do not believe it will turn positive within a reasonable time period. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Aerospace And Defense Industries, June 24, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Spirit AeroSystems Inc. Corporate credit rating BB/Positive/-- BB/Stable/-- Senior secured BBB- Recovery rating 1 Senior unsecured BB- Recovery rating 5