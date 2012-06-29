TEXT-Fitch takes actions on 5 Structured Asset Securities Corp transaction

June 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed 11 and downgraded one class in five Structured Asset Securities Corporation (SASCO) Reverse Mortgage Transactions. A spreadsheet detailing Fitch's rating actions can be found at 'www.fitchratings.com' by performing a title search for 'SASCO Reverse Mortgage RMBS Rating Actions for June 29, 2012'. The reverse mortgage transactions reviewed are collateralized by mortgage pools consisting of one-to-four family, first lien, non-recourse reverse mortgage loans. A portion of the mortgage loans provide for periodic credit line draws by the borrower. Each transaction has a funding account comprised of cash and/or securities to fund these draws. No interest or principal is due on the loans until the occurrence of a maturity event triggered by the borrower moving, passing away, selling the home, or voluntarily prepaying the loan in full. As maturity events occur and the reverse mortgage loans are repaid, funds are allocated to pay interest and principal on the notes. Since maturity events may not occur in a consistent pattern over time, the funding accounts are also required to maintain several months interest reserves to cover potential interest shortfalls on the notes. Currently, all of the transactions' funding accounts are at, or near, their target amounts. The downgrade of the class A1 in series 2006-RM1 to 'Bsf' primarily reflects the reduction in credit enhancement due to the release of some over-collateralization over the past year and the loss of credit protection provided by the subordinate classes, which have all been paid in full. Expected collateral losses in the mortgage pool have not changed materially. Since 2011, the outstanding pool balances have declined approximately 5% due to repayments. Fitch estimates that over 40% of the borrowers in the 2006 and 2007 transactions currently owe more on their mortgage than their home is worth. Furthermore, Fitch expects in the base-case an additional 10% home price decline on average before home prices stabilize. In the investment-grade rating-stress scenario analysis, Fitch assumed home price declines below a sustainable level of 20% to 35% for the 'BBBsf' through 'AAAsf' stresses, respectively. Fitch also made assumptions about the costs incurred through a maturity event, including accrued interest and other related expenses. These actions were reviewed by a committee of Fitch analysts. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'U.S. RMBS Surveillance Criteria' (July 8, 2011); --'Fitch Revises Practice for Rating IO & Pre-Payment Related Structured Finance Securities' (June 23, 2010); --'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions' (May 30, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: SASCO Reverse Mortgage RMBS Rating Actions for June 29, 2012 U.S. RMBS Surveillance Criteria