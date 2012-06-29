TEXT-Fitch affirms 2 Bank of Montreal money market funds

June 29 - Fitch Ratings affirms the ratings assigned to the following prime and government money market funds managed by BMO Asset Management U.S.: --BMO Prime Money Market Fund at 'AAAmmf'; --BMO Government Money Market Fund at 'AAAmmf'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The main drivers for the affirmation are: --The portfolio's overall credit quality and diversification; --Low exposure to interest rate and spread risks; --Short maturity profile with high overnight and one-week liquidity, consistent with funds' shareholders profile and concentration; --The capabilities and resources of BMO Asset Management U.S. as investment advisor. As of June 15, 2012, BMO Prime Money Market Fund and BMO Government Money Market Fund had approximately $3.3 billion and $467.2 million in assets under management, respectively. PORTFOLIO CREDIT QUALITY/DIVERSIFICATION Consistent with Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating criteria, both funds maintain a high credit quality by investing exclusively in securities rated at least 'A/F1' or equivalent and seek to mitigate counterparty risk arising from investments in repurchase agreements by transacting with counterparties rated at least 'A/F1' or equivalent. BMO Prime Money Market Fund has the ability to enter into overnight and term repurchase agreements backed by U.S. Treasury and government securities and investment grade bonds. In line with the fund's investment policy, the value of collateral exceeds the value of the repurchase agreement by a specified overcollateralization rate that is consistent with the assigned rating. Additionally, the funds seek to manage concentration with respect to both direct and indirect exposure to an issuer and are in line with Fitch's issuer diversification guidelines. In evaluating the credit and market risk of prime money market fund assets, Fitch utilizes the Portfolio Credit Factor (PCF), which is a risk weighted measure of portfolio assets accounting for credit quality and maturity profiles. As of June 15, 2012, BMO Prime Money Market Fund maintained a PCF consistent with Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating criteria of 1.50 or less. MATURITY PROFILE The funds seek to minimize interest rate and spread risks by limiting their weighted average maturities (WAM) and weighted average life (WAL) to 60 days and 120 days, respectively, consistent with Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating criteria. As of June 15, 2012, BMO Prime Money Market Fund had WAM of 28 days and WAL of 57 days, while BMO Government Money Market Fund had WAM of 39 days and WAL of 63 days. LIQUIDITY PROFILE To limit liquidity risk, the funds seek to invest at least 10% of their portfolios in daily liquid assets and at least 30% of their portfolios in weekly liquid assets. As of June 15, 2012, the funds met the 'AAAmmf' liquidity guidelines outlined in Fitch's rating criteria for money market funds. FUND OBJECTIVES BMO Prime Money Market Fund, per prospectus, seeks to provide current income consistent with stability of principal. BMO Prime Money Market Fund's prospectus permits investments in short-term U.S. dollar-denominated debt obligations, including asset-backed and unsecured commercial paper, corporate bonds and notes, bank instruments, demand and variable rate demand instruments, U.S. government obligations, funding agreements and repurchase agreements. BMO Government Money Market Fund, per prospectus, seeks to provide current income consistent with stability of principal. The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in 'AAA' rated obligations issued and/or guaranteed by the U.S. government or by its agencies or instrumentalities, and in repurchase agreements secured by such obligations. INVESTMENT ADVISER BMO Asset Management Corp. provides investment management services to institutional clients including pension funds, mutual funds and government entities. BMO Asset Management Corp. is wholly owned by BMO Financial Corp. BMO Financial Corp. is wholly owned by Bank of Montreal (BMO; rated 'AA-/F1+', Outlook Stable), a publicly traded Canadian banking institution. As of June 15, 2012, BMO Global Asset Management, of which BMO Asset Management Corp is a part, had approximately $100 billion in assets under management. RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market risk profiles of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could cause Fitch to downgrade the ratings. For additional information about Fitch's money market fund ratings guidelines, please review the criteria referenced below.