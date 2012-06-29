版本:
TEXT-S&P raises White Mountains Insurance Group to 'BBB'

Overview
     -- White Mountains benefits from significant diversity of earnings 
resources and geographic spread.
     -- We are raising our counterparty credit rating on White Mountains to 
'BBB' from 'BBB-'.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that liquidity and 
financial flexibility will remain strong at the holding company during the 
next one-to-two years.

Rating Action
On June 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term 
counterparty credit rating on Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding 
company White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (WTM) by one notch to 'BBB'
from 'BBB-'. The outlook is stable. Our ratings on WTM's operating subsidiaries
are unchanged by this rating action.

Rationale
The upgrade reflects our view that WTM benefits from significant geographic 
spread and diversify of earnings resources, in addition to strong liquidity 
and financial flexibility at the holding company. We continue to view WTM as 
opportunistic with its merger and acquisition strategy, and believe it is 
likely to continue to make acquisitions and dispositions in coming years. 
However, we believe the strength of WTM's diversify of earnings streams and 
liquidity metrics are more in line with similarly rated peers'. It is our view 
that the group's strategic approach will remain relatively consistent, with a 
focus on underwriting profits (not premium volume) at the operating subsidiary 
level, and on maintaining prudent consolidated financial leverage and 
fixed-charge coverage that support the ratings.

At the operating subsidiary level, WTM had about 50% of its consolidated 
regulatory capital located in the U.S. as of March 31, 2012, with the 
remainder located in regulated operating subsidiaries outside the U.S. (with a 
significant amount in Sweden given WTM's investment in reinsurer Sirius 
International Insurance Corp.). In our view, the diversity of domiciles 
provides the holding company with significant regulatory flexibility in its 
ability to upstream dividends from its regulated operating subsidiaries.

The holding company benefits from significant diversification of earnings 
streams, including dividends from its insurance and reinsurance operating 
subsidiaries and investment income from its unrestricted investments at the 
holding company. Over time, we expect the balance of regulatory capital 
between U.S. and other domiciles to change for WTM's operating subsidiaries, 
as the holding company opportunistically pursues acquisitions and dispositions 
of insurance businesses. However, we expect WTM to maintain significant 
diversification of operations, supporting a diversified set of earnings 
streams in the medium term.

As of March 31, 2012, the liquidity position at the WTM ultimate 
holding-company level was strong, with the company holding $1.4 billion in 
liquid invested assets outside its intermediary holding-company subsidiaries 
and operating insurance subsidiaries (most of which consisted of fixed-income 
securities). Given the significant level of liquid resources at the holding 
company and moderate consolidated financial leverage, we believe WTM benefits 
from strong financial flexibility.

Currently there is no debt at the WTM holding-company level, with all debt 
obligations at intermediate holding companies within OneBeacon Insurance Group 
Ltd. (OneBeacon) and Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.. However, WTM 
guarantees OneBeacon's $270 million senior notes, which mature in 2013. 
Consolidated debt leverage (as calculated by Standard & Poor's) stood at a 
modest 11% as of March 31, 2012, representing significantly lower levels 
compared to historical (debt leverage was 27% at year-end 2008). Consolidated 
adjusted financial leverage was also moderate and lower than historical at 17% 
as of March 31, 2012 (compared with 31% at year-end 2008).

WTM could increase its consolidated financial leverage metrics to pursue 
strategic acquisitions. However, we expect the holding company to continue to 
manage its consolidated debt leverage at about 20% area in the long term, 
while targeting interest coverage of at least 3x. We believe management is 
also committed to maintaining capital adequacy levels that support its ratings 
on the operating subsidiaries (generally in the 'strong' range). In the past 
the holding company has contributed capital to the operating subsidiaries 
opportunistically or when necessary. However, we expect that, for the most 
part, the group's operating subsidiaries will be self-sufficient in terms of 
their capital needs, with limited support required from WTM.

WTM has historically used what we view as an aggressive acquisition and 
disposition strategy. We generally view this corporate strategy as a marginal 
weakness because of integration and execution risks and the potential 
volatility associated with the acquired/disposed businesses. The group's sale 
of its Esurance/Answer Financial operations for 2.5x tangible book value in 
2011 could be seen as a success within the context of WTM's strategy to 
acquire, operate, and potentially sell operating subsidiaries to maximize 
intrinsic business value.

Outlook
The outlook is stable. Although we believe WTM is likely to use some of its 
liquid resources to fund transactions in the medium term, we expect the 
ultimate holding company to maintain a healthy cushion of liquid resources at 
the holding company level by continuously upstreaming undeployed capital from 
its operating subsidiaries to the holding company, as it has done 
historically. However, we expect liquid resources at the holding company to be 
lower than current levels in the medium term.  We expect the holding company 
to maintain enough cash and other liquid resources to support its financial 
obligations, at least in the $400 million area. We also expect the group to 
maintain a healthy level of diversification of earnings streams for the medium 
term.

Excluding any significant merger and acquisition or capital-management 
activity, we expect the group's consolidated adjusted financial leverage 
(including total debt plus hybrids) to be less than 20% as of year-end 2012. 
We expect consolidated fixed-charge coverage to be at least 4x or higher in 
2012, assuming a normalized level of catastrophe losses. For the long term, we 
expect WTM to maintain consolidated adjusted debt leverage of 20% or lower and 
consolidated adjusted financial leverage of less than 35%.

Given the holding company's opportunistic strategy and execution risk related 
to potential transactions, we don't see the possibility of a ratings upgrade 
during the next 24 months. We could downgrade WTM if, among other factors, the 
holding company fails to meet our expectations as stated above; experiences 
significant deterioration in its liquidity, leverage metrics, revenue streams, 
financial flexibility; or if its consolidated operations report significantly 
lower-than-expected operating performance and capitalization metrics.

Related Criteria And Research
Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009

Ratings List
Upgraded
                                        To                 From
White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        BBB/Stable/--      BBB-/Stable/--

OneBeacon U.S. Holdings Inc.
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB                BBB-



Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

