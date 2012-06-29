版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 30日 星期六 04:25 BJT

TEXT-S&P puts Alta Wind Holdings ratings on watch negative

June 29 - Overview
     -- We are placing the Alta Wind Holdings LLC (Alta) rating on CreditWatch 
with negative implications. The rating on Alta is currently linked to the 
rating on its parent, Terra-Gen Finance Co. LLC (TG Finance).
     -- We are also reviewing the transaction structure at Alta to determine 
if it is robust enough to allow for a wider delinking of the Alta rating from 
that on its parent, TG Finance. We could lower the rating if we determine that 
a wider delinking is not warranted and the rating on TG Finance is lowered.
     -- Due to an error by Standard & Poor's when we assigned the rating to TG 
Finance in May 2011 and the subsequent fall in natural gas prices, the credit 
metrics for U.S. electricity project developer TG Finance are insufficient, 
pursuant to our criteria, to support the current rating.

Rating Action
On June 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BBB-' rating 
on Alta Wind Holdings LLC's $579.9 million pass-through trust certificates due 
2035 on CreditWatch with negative implications. 

Rationale
Alta Wind Holdings LLC (Alta) is owned by Terra-Gen Finance Co. LLC (TG 
Finance). Because of an error when we assigned the preliminary rating to TG 
Finance in May 2011, together with a subsequent fall in gas prices, the credit 
metrics for U.S. electricity project developer TG Finance are insufficient, 
pursuant to our criteria, to support the current rating (see our report on TG 
Finance published today on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

We will resolve the CreditWatch listing after we review the transaction 
structure at Alta to determine if it is sufficient to allow for a wider 
delinking under our criteria from the rating on parent TG Finance. We could 
lower the ratings on Alta if the rating on TG Finance is lowered and we 
conclude a wider delinking is not applicable under our criteria. 

Alta owns and operates, through its subsidiaries, four wind power projects 
(the Alta Wind Projects II through V) totaling 570 megawatts (MW) in the 
Tehachapi Pass region of California, about 100 miles north of Los Angeles. The 
Alta Wind projects sell power to Southern California Edison Co. 
(BBB+/Stable/A-2) under long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The PPAs 
are fixed-price and provide for the sale of 100% of the electricity and 
renewable energy credits (REC) generated through 2035. The fixed price 
eliminates exposure to fluctuating commodity and power prices. The PPAs 
provide revenue for energy production only and generally have reasonable 
performance requirements. Alta Wind Holdings is indirectly wholly owned by 
Terra-Gen Power LLC, which is owned by affiliates of ArcLight Capital Partners 
LLC (60% interest) and Global Infrastructure Partners (40%).

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007
     -- Project Finance Construction and Operations Counterparty Methodology, 
Dec. 20, 2011

Ratings List
CreditWatch Action
                              To                 From
Alta Wind Holdings LLC
 Pass-through trust certs     BBB-/Watch Neg     BBB-/Stable

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

