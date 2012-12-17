版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Precision Castparts proposed senior notes 'A-'

Dec 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-' rating
to Precision Castparts Corp.'s (A-/Stable/A-1) proposed issuance of
senior unsecured notes. The company plans to issue up to a total of $3 billion
of three-, five-, 10-, and 30-year notes, and will use the proceeds to fund the
pending acquisition of Titanium Metals Corp. (Timet; not rated) and general
corporate purposes. Precision Castparts announced the acquisition last month and
expects it to close by the end of the year. 

We affirmed our ratings on Precision Castparts on Nov. 12, 2012, citing our 
expectations that credit ratios, which will decline materially from currently 
very strong levels following the proposed acquisition, will return to levels 
more appropriate for the ratings over the next 12-18 months. We expect that 
the strong commercial aerospace market and the company's very successful 
history of integrating and improving acquired operations should result in 
funds from operations to debt above 60% by the end of fiscal 2014 (ending 
March 31, 2014), supporting our "minimal" financial risk profile assessment. 
We also believe that the acquisition of Timet will improve Precision 
Castparts' competitive position modestly, but not enough to change our already 
"satisfactory" business risk assessment.

RATINGS LIST 

Precision Castparts Corp.
 Corporate Credit Rating            A-/Stable/A-1

New Rating

Precision Castparts Corp.
 Senior unsecured 
  3-year notes                      A-
  5-year notes                      A-
  10-year notes                     A-
  30-year notes                     A-

