TEXT - S&P revises Prologis outlook to positive

Overview -- We are revising our outlook on Prologis Inc. and Prologis L.P. to positive from stable. -- We expect Prologis' plans to monetize roughly $2.1 billion of its assets in Japan will create meaningful net proceeds that Prologis will use for deleveraging its balance sheet. -- We expect this transaction to reduce the company's leverage, improve its currently high debt-to-EBITDA metrics, and improve liquidity. -- Further, U.S. industrial real estate fundamentals are improving, supporting our expectation for Prologis' portfolio to produce positive same-store NOI in the low single-digit area next year. -- Our positive outlook reflects our belief that the company's financial profile will improve and trend toward our view of an "intermediate" financial profile. Rating Action On Dec. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Prologis Inc. and Prologis L.P. (together, Prologis), to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB-' corporate credit rating on Prologis and our 'BB' issue-level rating on the company's preferred stock. Rationale We believe that Prologis' recently announced plans to monetize $2.1 billion of its assets in Japan will generate meaningful net cash proceeds resulting in reduced leverage and improved debt-to-EBITDA, debt coverage metrics and liquidity, and lower foreign exchange exposure. As a result, our view of the company's financial risk profile is moving toward "intermediate", an improvement from our current "significant" assessment. Further, we believe that industrial fundamentals will continue to improve gradually during 2013 and that Prologis will continue to monetize additional assets in the coming year to reach its target look-through leverage level of 30% and debt-to-EBITDA of 6x. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on Prologis Inc. reflect a "satisfactory" business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile. The business risk profile is marked by strong geographic and tenant diversity. We believe that the integration of Prologis and the former AMB Property Corp. platform is proceeding smoothly, and operating expense synergies are on track to exceed expectations set following the merger of the two companies in 2011. Leasing activity has been robust despite choppy economic conditions. While Prologis' mark-to-market rent growth remained modestly negative through the third quarter of 2012, we expect rents upon rollover to turn positive by year end and remain positive during 2013. The company's financial risk profile, in our view, is currently characterized by weak EBITDA-based credit metrics and a short average debt tenor (less than four years), but book leverage is moderate and liquidity is adequate to meet the company's capital needs. Prologis also has good access to capital and there is strong investor demand for its industrial assets. San Francisco-based Prologis owns, invests in, and manages one of the largest industrial real estate platforms. The platform has a strong global footprint with operations in the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and Prologis is developing platforms in Brazil and China. As of Sept. 30, 2012, Prologis owned or had investments in (on a consolidated basis or through unconsolidated joint ventures) properties and development projects expected to total approximately 565 million sq. ft. in 21 countries leased to more than 4,500 customers. The company's total operating portfolio (including consolidated and unconsolidated investments) had a gross book value of $41.1 billion, $17.9 billion of which was held in unconsolidated off-balance-sheet fund and coinvestment ventures. Prologis' ownership positions in these ventures ranges from 15.0% to 50%. The portfolio exhibits strong geographic and tenant diversity and is benefiting from the June 2011 merger between AMB Property Corp. and Prologis. As a result, the company's largest tenant accounts for just 2.2% of base rent and the top 25 tenants account for a modest 18.1%. We continue to expect a gradual recovery for the industrial real estate sector despite the generally tepid macroeconomy, as absorption of space remains positive due to modestly improved demand and very low new supply. Of Prologis' global and regional market holdings, its U.S. industrial markets (roughly 56% of Prologis' global and regional market sq. ft.) are in recovery mode. The company's European portfolio (23%) is largely concentrated in healthier northern European industrial markets, which are generally stable, although we acknowledge there is the potential for weakness within its Spanish and Italian holdings (together, less than 4% by sq. ft.). As a result, we believe that Prologis' average portfolio occupancy will continue to improve through 2013 due to our expectation for growth in global trade, high levels of tenant retention, and strengthening demand in smaller space (less than 100,000 sq. ft.). While we believe rent growth for Prologis' new and renewed leases will be negative for the full year, the rate of decline has been decelerating. Rent rolldown for the same-store pool dipped 1.8% in the third quarter, compared with a 3.9% decrease in the second quarter. Lease rollover (at the company's pro rata share) for the remaining quarter of 2012 is fairly low at 1.8% of base rents across the consolidated and unconsolidated portfolios; lease expirations next year total 15.7% of rents. We expect Prologis' portfolio to realize modest positive rent growth upon rollover during 2013. The company intends to continue pursuing significant asset monetization as it disposes of noncore assets and contributes assets to new funds to reduce balance sheet debt and strengthen key credit ratios. The largest and most meaningful include the contribution of its Japanese assets into a new J-REIT and the recapitalization of Prologis European Properties (100% owned). Although the timing remains uncertain, we believe that these transactions are likely to occur by year-end 2013 and that Prologis will use proceeds to repay debt and to fund acquisition and development activities. Our debt-plus-preferred-stock to undepreciated real estate was moderate at 45% as of Sept. 30, 2012. Our debt-to-annualized EBITDA remains high for the rating at 10.1x, but we expect it will decline over the next several quarters due to a combination of deleveraging and income growth. Coverage measures are improving: our debt service coverage rose to 2.1x in the third quarter and FCC was roughly 2.0x. Total coverage of all obligations (including common dividends) but not including capital expenditures (cap-ex) was 1.1x. The company's active global development pipeline totaled $1.53 billion in expected investment as of Sept. 30, 2012 (Prologis' share was $1.36 billion). If we include non-income-producing land held for development in the development portfolio, this figure rises to roughly 12% of total assets. This level of activity is within the company's targeted 10%-15% range, but in our view, it increases Prologis' business risk even though a large proportion of current development is build-to-suit. As of Sept. 30, 2012, development properties were 47% leased, although we note that the company is targeting speculative development in markets that have more favorable dynamics. Additionally, a larger proportion of new speculative starts are being pursued within Prologis' sponsored investment funds: the unconsolidated development portfolio is 22% leased, compared with 53% leasing in Prologis' consolidated developments. We expect the company will continue to grow its development pipeline as conditions improve and as a way to monetize its non-income-producing land holdings. Liquidity Prologis' liquidity is adequate, in our view, to meet its capital needs through year-end 2013. Relevant aspects of our assessment of the company's liquidity profile include the following: -- We expect the company's liquidity sources through year-end 2013 to exceed its uses by more than 1.2x. -- The company has good relationships with its banks in our assessment, and we believe it has a good standing in the credit markets. Sources of capital as of Sept. 30, 2012, included $158 million of cash and $802 million of availability under Prologis' credit facilities. We also estimate that the company will generate roughly $1.0 billion in funds from operations (FFO) for common shareholders over the next five quarters. Estimated uses of capital include $376 million of senior notes maturing for the five quarters ended Dec. 31, 2013, $483 million of convertible notes, and $68 million of unsecured consolidated entities' debt. We assume that Prologis refinances maturing mortgages, including those within its consolidated entities. Estimated uses of capital also include roughly $250 million of cap-ex (including leasing costs) and roughly $668 million of common dividends. We assume that Prologis will fund development (including new starts) in a leverage neutral manner, with the company deriving its equity funding largely from asset sales proceeds. Prologis, in our view, has the flexibility and intends to continue to monetize assets. Given current strong investor demand, we think it is likely that the company can continue to execute this strategy. We note that Prologis had 41% availability under two credit facilities at Sept. 30, 2012, which include a $1.71 billion global line of credit (subject to currency fluctuations and expandable to $2.71 billion) due June 2015 (with a one-year extension option) and a 36.5 billion yen-denominated facility (roughly $470 million) that is expandable to 56.5 billion yen ($728 million) and due in March 2014 (with a one-year extension option). At quarter-end, the company was in compliance with its bank and bond covenants. Additionally, Prologis has a sizeable pool of unencumbered assets that could be mortgaged for debt refinancing purposes, and the company has demonstrated access to the public debt and equity markets. Outlook The positive outlook reflects the likelihood that we would consider raising our rating if Prologis successfully executes its pending transaction in Japan. We believe that the Japan transaction will generate meaningful net cash proceeds resulting in reduced leverage; improved debt-to-EBITDA, debt coverage metrics and liquidity; and lower foreign exchange exposure. As a result, our view of the company's financial risk profile is moving toward "intermediate" from our current "significant" assessment. Further, we believe that industrial fundamentals will continue to improve gradually during 2013 and that Prologis will continue to monetize additional assets in the coming year to reach its target look-through leverage level of 30% (or mid- to low-30% area under S&P's calculation) and debt-to-EBITDA of 6x by year-end 2013. However, if asset monetizations and related improvements to the company's financial profile are slower to occur than we believe, we would consider revising the outlook back to stable. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Prologis Inc. ProLogis L.P. ProLogis PLD International Finance Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Positive/-- BBB-/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed Prologis Inc. Preferred Stock BB ProLogis Senior Unsecured BBB- Preferred Stock BB ProLogis L.P. Senior Unsecured BBB-