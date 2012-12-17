TEXT - S&P revises Laclede Group outlook to negative

Overview -- Utility holding company Laclede Group Inc. (LG) plans to acquire Missouri Gas Energy and New England Gas Co. for $1.035 billion. -- We are revising the rating outlook on LG and its subsidiary Laclede Gas Co. to negative from stable. We are affirming the 'A' corporate credit ratings on both LG and Laclede Gas and the 'A' senior secured debt rating, 'A-1' commercial paper rating and '1' recovery rating on Laclede Gas. -- We would expect the combined companies to have an "excellent" business risk profile, with the bulk of EBITDA derived from relatively low risk regulated natural gas distribution operations. -- The negative outlook can be traced to our expectation that there is at least a one-in-three probability that the LG's consolidated financial risk profile post transaction may erode to a point that would no longer support current ratings. Rating Action On Dec. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the rating outlook on St. Louis-based LG and subsidiary Laclede Gas to negative from stable. We affirmed the 'A' corporate credit ratings on both LG and Laclede Gas and the 'A' senior secured debt rating, 'A-1' commercial paper rating and '1' recovery rating on Laclede Gas. Approximately $405 million of total debt was outstanding on Sept. 20, 2012. The negative outlook reflects the potential impact on LG's financial profile in light of the company's announcement to acquire Missouri Gas Energy and New England Gas for $1.035 billion. Although LG plans to use a mix of debt and equity to fund the transaction, the company's current financial position has little cushion at the current rating. A downgrade would be warranted if the consolidated adjusted FFO to total debt ratio were to fall to less than 20% and total debt to total capital rose to more than 50% on a sustained basis. The parties aim to complete the transaction by the end of the third quarter of 2013, with approvals required from the Missouri Public Service Commission, the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities, and Hart-Scott-Rodino. Shareholder approval is not needed. Rationale Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on Laclede Group Inc. (LG) are currently based on the consolidated business and financial risk profiles of the company and its subsidiaries. Laclede Gas Co., a regulated natural gas distributor contributed about 85% to consolidated EBITDA in fiscal year 2012. Laclede Energy Resources (LER), an unregulated gas marketer and the primary unregulated subsidiary of LG, and other smaller units accounted for the remainder. LG's ratings reflect an excellent business risk profile and an "intermediate" financial risk profile. The company's business risk profile benefits from a diverse and stable service area, with a largely residential and commercial customer base that limits the utility's susceptibility to economic cyclicality, diverse gas supply sources, and ample natural gas storage capacity. Generally, we view Missouri's regulatory climate as "less credit supportive". However, with regard to Laclede Gas, it is more responsive to the company's needs, as demonstrated by approval of settlement agreements and timely cost recovery mechanisms such as a purchased gas adjustment clause, an infrastructure system replacement surcharge (ISRS), a pension cost tracker, largely decoupled rate design, and weather-mitigation rate design. Laclede Gas is also permitted to retain a portion of profits generated by off-system sales. These characteristics are tempered by investment in the riskier and more volatile unregulated businesses, acquisitive strategy, and lackluster customer growth. Although LG has invested in riskier unregulated operations, management has done a good job in implementing risk management strategies and controlling expenses. The company also effectively manages regulatory risk and continually provides high-quality service, in our view. Furthermore, it has demonstrated access to the debt and equity markets. Debt leverage has decreased in recent years, and the company has a relatively clean balance sheet. Its growth strategy includes developing and investing in emerging technologies, investing in infrastructure, acquiring business that fit into its operating model, and leveraging its current competencies. With regard to the pending acquisition of Missouri Gas Energy and New England Gas, a balanced funding approach would be required to preserve creditworthiness. Generally, we believe that management has demonstrated sufficient depth, specificity, and transparency in its financial goals and view its management and strategy assessment as satisfactory. Laclede Gas' last base rate case became effective in September 2010, when the Missouri Public Service Commission approved a settlement agreement calling for a $31.4 million (4.1%) rate increase. However, the net customer impact was $20.5 million, after the transfer to rate base of $10.9 million of ISRS-related revenues. In October 2012, the company filed with the Missouri Public Service Commission a 60-day notice for a general rate case. Therefore, a new rate application is likely to be filed shortly, for new rates to become effective in 2013. Given increasing costs and infrastructure investments, the company's ability to continue to effectively manage regulatory risk will be critical to credit quality. LG's unregulated businesses are riskier than the regulated operations due to greater variability in cash flow generation. We view the unregulated operations as unfavorable for credit because of this potential volatility. LER provides gas-marketing services to large industrial and wholesale clients. LER's financial performance can vary dramatically with changes in commodity prices and price volatility, effectiveness of the company's hedging program, and competition. The unregulated operations accounted for approximately 20% of consolidated earnings in fiscal 2012. Notably, consummation of the pending acquisition would result in more than 90% of regulated EBITDA. However, the company is also focused on expanding its unregulated operations. A higher proportion of unregulated activities would weaken the company's business risk profile. Our financial risk analysis focuses on the consolidated entity, but we expect a base level of cash flows to come from the regulated entity. LG's credit measures have shown improvement in recent years, with funds from operations (FFO) interest coverage of more than 5x, FFO to total debt of greater than 25%, and adjusted total debt-to-capital of roughly 47%, with our adjustments. However, with bonus depreciation diminishing, heavy capital spending, and rising costs, we expect key financial measures to decrease somewhat over the next few years. In that regard, our current stand-alone LG consolidated baseline forecast indicates FFO to total debt falling to the low 20% level and debt to capital hovering at about 50% or slightly less. Nevertheless, we believe LG's financial measures will remain at levels suitable for current ratings--even when capital spending peaks in 2013--because of potential additional rate relief, continuation of various rate mechanisms that support stable earnings, and credit-supportive actions by management, including the maintenance of a balanced capital structure. However, consummation of the planned acquisition may result in weaker measures of bondholder protection. Depending upon the amount of incremental debt used to fund the transaction, the financial risk profile may fall into the significant financial risk category. Liquidity We view LG's liquidity as "strong" under our corporate liquidity methodology, which categorizes liquidity in five standard descriptors (exceptional, strong, adequate, less than adequate, and weak). (For more on liquidity, see "Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers," published Sept. 28, 2011.) LG's projected sources of liquidity, mainly operating cash flow and available bank lines, exceed its projected uses, mainly necessary capital spending, debt maturities, and dividends, by 1.5x or greater for the next 12 months. Even when measured over the next 24 months, the measure remains more than 1x. LG's ability to absorb high-impact, low-probability events with limited need for refinancing, its flexibility to lower capital spending or sell assets, its sound bank relationships, its solid standing in credit markets, and its generally prudent risk management further support our description of liquidity as strong. LG has a manageable debt maturity ladder. On Oct. 15, 2012, Laclede Gas paid at maturity $25 million of 6.5% first mortgage bonds. The company's next maturity of $50 million does not come due until 2019. Over the next 12 months, we expect LG to generate FFO of about $115 million. In addition, the company has nearly all of the $350 million on its revolving credit facilities available for future borrowings. Projected cash uses consist of growth and capital spending, which we expect will be about $115 million in fiscal 2013, dividends of roughly $37 million, and working capital requirements primarily for gas purchases. The company's debt agreements require a debt-to-capital ratio (as defined) of less than 70% for LG and Laclede Gas. As of Sept. 30, 2012, both companies were comfortably in compliance, with significant headroom under all its covenants. LG's debt-to-total-capital ratio was 37%, and Laclede Gas's was 47%. We expect the companies to continue to comply with these covenants over the forecast horizon. Recovery analysis We rate Laclede Gas's first mortgage bonds (FMB) 'A', the same as the corporate credit rating (CCR), based on a recovery rating of '1' under our recovery methodology for regulated utilities. We assign recovery ratings to FMBs issued by U.S. utilities, and this can result in issue ratings being notched above the CCR on a utility, depending on the CCR category and the extent of the collateral coverage. We base the investment-grade FMB recovery methodology on the ample historical record of nearly 100% recovery for secured-bond holders in utility bankruptcies and our view that the factors that supported those recoveries (the small size of the creditor class, and the durable value of utility rate-based assets during and after a reorganization, given the essential service provided and the high replacement cost) will persist. Under our notching criteria, when assigning issue ratings to utility FMBs, we consider the limitations of FMB issuance under the utility's indenture relative to the value of the collateral pledged to bondholders and management's stated intentions on future FMB issuance, as well as the regulatory limitations on bond issuance. FMB ratings can exceed a CCR on a utility by up to one notch in the 'A' category, two notches in the 'BBB' category, and three notches in speculative-grade categories. However, we do not notch FMB ratings for companies with CCRs in the 'AA' category. Laclede Gas' FMBs benefit from a first-priority lien on substantially all of the utility's real property owned or subsequently acquired. Collateral coverage of more about 1.43x supports a recovery rating of '1' and an issue rating of 'A', which is on par with the CCR. Outlook The negative outlook reflects the potential impact to LG's financial profile in light of the company's planned announcement to acquire Missouri Gas Energy and New England Gas for $1.035 billion. Although LG plans to use a mix of debt and equity to fund the transaction, the company's current financial position has little cushion at the current rating. A downgrade would be warranted if the consolidated adjusted FFO to total debt ratio were to fall to less than 20% and total debt to total capital were to rise to more than 50% on a sustained basis. Related Criteria And Research