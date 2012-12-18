TEXT-S&P: Discovery Communications ratings unchanged

Global Payments stock could rise 15 percent -Barron's
NEW YORK, Feb 26 The stock of payment processing company Global Payments Inc could rise by 15 percent to $90 in the year ahead as revenue and profits increase, according to Barron's.
Dec 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating Silver Spring, Md.-based cable network operator Discovery Communications Inc. (BBB/Stable/--) are unchanged after the company's recent announcements. Discovery will purchase SBS Group's television and radio operations in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, and England for EUR1.325 billion, and it is in negotiations with TF1 over a strategic alliance including the purchase of a 20% interest in Eurosport for EUR170 million. We regard the two transactions as potentially risky: While they expand Discovery's international assets, helping it develop its international expertise, it also exposes it to content with higher risk and lower margins, specifically scripted programming and sports. It also modestly increases the revenue and EBITDA contribution from advertising, which we expect to result in somewhat more cyclical operating performance. We estimate pro forma debt to last-12-months' EBITDA could rise to about 3.3x if Discovery fully funds these transactions with debt. However, we expect Discovery to use its sizeable cash balance ($1.553 billion as of Sept. 30, 2012) to reduce the necessary debt funding so that leverage, pro forma for the transaction, remains under 3x. Our 'BBB' corporate credit rating is predicated on Discovery maintaining leverage below 3x on a sustained basis, and exhibiting a high degree of operating stability. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
NEW YORK, Feb 26 The stock of payment processing company Global Payments Inc could rise by 15 percent to $90 in the year ahead as revenue and profits increase, according to Barron's.
WASHINGTON, Feb 26 U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said on Sunday she was reviewing self-driving vehicle guidance issued by the Obama administration and urged companies to explain the benefits of automated vehicles to a skeptical public.
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Shares of Mexican media company Grupo Televisa SAB could surge 20 percent in a year to $30 or more, according to Barron's.