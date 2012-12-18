版本:
TEXT-S&P: GulfMark Offshore rating unaffected by dividend

Dec 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating on
GulfMark Offshore Inc. (BB-/Stable/--) is not affected by GulfMark's
announcement on Dec. 11, 2012, that it will pay a dividend of $26.9 million
prior to year-end 2012 and will also pay a recurring quarterly dividend of $0.25
per share beginning in 2013, which will amount to approximately $26.9 million
per year. GulfMark also announced that its board of directors has approved a
stock repurchase plan of up to $100 million.

