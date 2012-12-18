TEXT-S&P says Gulfport Energy ratings unchanged by note add-on

Global Payments stock could rise 15 percent -Barron's
NEW YORK, Feb 26 The stock of payment processing company Global Payments Inc could rise by 15 percent to $90 in the year ahead as revenue and profits increase, according to Barron's.
Dec 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'B-' corporate credit rating and 'CCC+' issue-level rating on Gulfport Energy Corp. are unchanged by Gulfport's announcement yesterday that it will issue 9,000,000 shares of common stock and launch a $50 million add-on to its 7.75% senior notes due 2020. Net proceeds from the equity offering and the add-on will be used primarily to fund the acquisition of approximately 30,000 net acres in the Utica Shale from Windsor Ohio LLC for about $300 million. RATINGS LIST Gulfport Energy Corp. Corporate credit rating B-/Negative/-- $300 mil. 7.75% sr unsec notes due 2020 CCC+ Recovery rating 5 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.
WASHINGTON, Feb 26 U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said on Sunday she was reviewing self-driving vehicle guidance issued by the Obama administration and urged companies to explain the benefits of automated vehicles to a skeptical public.
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Shares of Mexican media company Grupo Televisa SAB could surge 20 percent in a year to $30 or more, according to Barron's.