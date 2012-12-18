版本:
TEXT-S&P affirms Banco Santander (Brasil) 'BBB/A-2' ratings

Overview
     -- On Oct. 15, 2012, we downgraded Banco Santander S.A., Banco
Santander Brasil's parent, to BBB/Negative/A-2.
     -- We are revising the Brazilian unit's systemic importance to "high" 
from "moderate."
     -- Banco Santander Brasil has kept its strong business position and remains
an important player in the retail segment.
     -- We are affirming our 'BBB/A-2' issuer credit ratings on the bank.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that if the bank's 
stand-alone credit profile deteriorates, our ratings are unlikely to change 
because we would incorporate government support.


Rating Action
On Dec. 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB/A-2' 
global scale and 'brAAA/brA-1' national scale issuer credit ratings on Banco 
Santander (Brasil) S.A.  The outlook on both scales is stable.

Rationale
The issuer credit ratings on Banco Santander Brasil continue to reflect our 
'bbb' anchor for banks operating primarily in Brazil, and our assessments of 
its "strong" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" 
risk position, as well as our view of its "average" funding and "adequate" 
liquidity (as our criteria defines these terms). The foreign currency rating 
on Brazil constrains the ratings on the bank. The stand-alone credit profile 
(SACP) is 'bbb+'.

As a result of our analysis on Banco Santander Brasil we are changing its 
systemic importance to "high" from "moderate." This stems from our view that 
the bank's hypothetical failure would likely harm Brazil's financial system 
and the economy, and would cause a systemic problem. As a result, we believe 
there is a "moderately high" likelihood of extraordinary government support, 
which is reflected in our stable outlook. We also believe that under current 
circumstances and challenges that its Spain-based parent, Banco Santander S.A. 
(BBB/Negative/A-2) is facing, the Brazilian government won't treat Banco 
Santander Brasil differently from other banks of high systemic importance in 
the country. Likewise, the bank's sound market share in terms of 
deposits--7.3% as of September 2012--and its strong presence in the retail 
segment and payment system make it a significant and important player in the 
local market.

The 'bbb' anchor draws on our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) 
methodology and our view of the economic and industry risk in Brazil, where 
Banco Santander Brasil operates. The indicative BICRA for Brazil is group '4', 
according to our criteria. One of the factors we base the BICRA group on is 
our evaluation of economic risk. In our opinion, economic improvements and 
cautious fiscal and monetary policies have added to the flexibility the 
Brazilian economic authorities have to manage significant external shocks and 
potential distortions from the current expansionary phase in Brazil. We 
believe these potential risks remain manageable, and a proactive stance from 
the central bank has contained them. With regard to industry risk, sound 
regulation, regulators' good track record, and a high and stable share of core 
deposits support the Brazilian banking industry. At the same time, we consider 
the banking sector's moderate risk appetite as a positive in our assessment.

Banco Santander Brasil's overall business position remains "strong." Our 
opinion reflects the bank's still steady loan portfolio growth, stable market 
shares and operating revenues, and a sound business diversification. We expect 
the bank to maintain these strong features for the next 12-18 months. We also 
believe the bank benefits from its importance to the Brazilian financial 
system, long track record, solid retail customer base, and still valued 
franchise, which we expect will continue to provide it with a healthy stream 
of business activities. Business stability has remained strong, in our view. 
As of September 2012, Banco Santander Brasil was the third-largest private 
bank in Brazil (the sixth-largest if public-owned banks are included) with a 
market share in terms of loans and deposits of 9.7% and 7.3%, respectively, 
according to Central Bank data. In our opinion, these market shares and recent 
credit expansion in Brazil have provided sound business volumes and a healthy 
revenue stream. Banco Santander Brasil's total loan portfolio and operating 
revenues have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8% and 8.2%, 
respectively, over the past two years. The bank's nationwide footprint and 
large branching network also supports its business stability, given also its 
retail orientation which has delivered a large and stable customer base, of 
26.8 million clients as of September 2012. We also see no evidence so far that 
the recent downgrades of its Spain-based parent, Banco Santander, have 
affected the bank's business operations, in terms of volumes and revenues.

Our forecasted RAC ratio between 9.0% and 9.5% supports our "adequate" 
assessment for its capital and earnings. This forecast takes into 
consideration our base-case scenario assumptions which include a loan 
portfolio growth of 10% for 2012 and 16% loan growth for year-end 2013. These 
growth rates are lower than in previous years, primarily reflecting the easing 
in credit growth from private banks in Brazil; a similar dividend payout ratio 
compared to previous years; and an overall 19% average growth in Standard & 
Poor's risk weighted assets before diversification. Quality of capital and 
earnings has remained "adequate" as well. Banco Santander Brasil's 
high-quality capital is reflected in a capital base that is primarily composed 
of paid-in capital, reserves, and retained earnings. We are not expecting the 
bank to support future capital levels by issuing hybrids or other forms of 
quasi capital. However, the bank does have a large amount of deferred tax 
assets as does its national peers, which in our view weakens the quality of 
its capital. Quality of earnings remains adequate related to other large and 
diversified rated peers in Latin America thanks to its strong loan portfolio 
growth in previous years with high net interest margins and an adequate 
efficiency. Trading revenues have represented around 1% of its total revenue 
base, which have kept recurring revenues more predictable than for its peers 
with high treasury and proprietary position activities.

In our view, Banco Santander Brasil's risk position remains "adequate." This 
opinion stems from the bank's adequate growth and changes in exposure, risk 
diversification, the lack of high complexity in its operations, and our 
expectation that nonperforming assets (NPAs) will start to gradually decrease 
over the next two years. Growth and changes in exposure remain adequate 
primarily because we are not anticipating significant growth in the credit 
portfolio for over the next 12 to 18 months following the high growth rate the 
bank and the system experienced in the past. Also, risk concentrations remain 
adequate as the bank continues to show spread risks among a diverse set of 
asset classes. We are anticipating the loan portfolio mix to remain very 
similar as current one.

Banco Santander Brasil's NPAs and credit losses rose as a result of the rapid 
credit expansion in Brazil over the past eight years. Its exposure to auto 
loans also caused a negative effect in NPAs. As of September 2012, its NPAs 
were 7.6%, while credit losses were 5%. These levels are higher than the 
average for the system, 3.8% and 3.3%, respectively. We are expecting these 
measures to ease over the next two years as the bank takes a more conservative 
approach in its credit risk management, improving economic conditions for 
2013, and credit quality will likely start to improve in Brazil amid lower 
interest rates, which will translate into lower debt service for households. 
One factor mitigating its increasing NPAs is its sound reserve coverage, which 
at September 2012 was 92.8%.

Banco Santander Brasil's funding structure has remained "average" compared to 
the industry norm, and has not changed over the past 12 months. The bank has 
maintained a stable and growing deposit base despite the recent weakening 
credit quality of its parent. Its core customer deposit base has grown at a 
CAGR of 11.7% over the past three fiscal years. During the first nine months 
of 2012, core customer deposit base grew 6.5%. The latter, in our view, was 
due to the bank's extensive branch network and retail focus. Around 90% of 
Banco Santander Brasil's funding is local, which limits its exposure to 
external shocks. Core customer deposits remain the main funding source, 
accounting for 67.1% of its total funding base as of September 2012. In 
addition, around 45% of the bank's total deposit base is composed of retail 
deposits, which we also deem as more stable. The remaining funding sources are 
mainly comprised of repurchase agreements, government funding (particularly 
from Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Economico e Social), senior and 
subordinated bonds, and corresponding bank lines. In our opinion, Banco 
Santander Brasil's funding structure is well diversified and we expect it to 
remain. The bank's operations and management are independent from its parent 
for funding purposes.

Our view of Banco Santander Brasil's liquidity is "adequate" because its cash 
on hand plus government securities represented around 25% of its total deposit 
base, in line with its regional and global peers. Also, in our opinion, 
refinancing risk is manageable. Other borrowings, which mainly include market 
debt issuances (senior, subordinated, and securitization notes), Ex-Im 
financing lines, and other domestic and foreign credit facilities, represented 
around 17% of its total funding base. Additionally, the bank's maturity 
profile for its market debt issuances is adequate, in our view. Around 53% of 
it matures after 2015, and maturities are well dispersed between 2013 and 
2015. Likewise, liquid assets exceed its market debt issuances. We expect the 
bank to keep an adequate liquidity management, as it has been for over the 
past four years.

We continue to consider Banco Santander Brasil as "core" to its parent, given 
integration, ownership, strategy, and long-term commitment. In addition, the 
bank has become a significant contributor to its parent's earnings, accounting 
for more than 30% of its operating revenues. Our ratings on Banco Santander 
Brasil, however, don't benefit from notches of uplift for parent support, 
given that the group's group credit profile (GCP) is 'bbb', below the bank's 
SACP.

Our ratings on Banco Santander Brasil are one notch lower than its SACP 
because the foreign currency ratings on Brazil limit the ratings on the bank. 
The latter stems from the bank's high exposure to the sovereign and our belief 
Banco Santander Brasil will find it difficult to cope with a stressful 
situation without access to extraordinary liquidity support or central bank 
facilities. We also think that the bank will default if the sovereign defaults 
in its foreign currency obligations.

Outlook
The stable outlook on Banco Santander Brasil reflects our base-case 
expectation that it will maintain strong business position within the highly 
competitive Brazilian financial system. It also incorporates our expectation 
that its RAC will remain at adequate levels over the next 12-18 months, with a 
funding structure that continues to leverage on its extensive retail 
participation.

The stable outlook also reflects our view that if the bank's SACP 
deteriorates, our ratings are unlikely to change because we would incorporate 
government support. This is due to our view of its high systemic importance to 
the Brazilian banking system and our opinion of the government being 
"supportive" towards its financial system.

Nonetheless, a negative rating action would occur if Banco Santander Brasil's 
SACP deteriorates by three or more notches, other things been equal. The 
latter could take place if a combination of the following factors were to 
happen:

     -- A less-than-adequate capitalization as measured by RAC, which in turn 
could be caused by unexpected capital reductions or increased economic risk 
score for our Brazilian BICRA;
     -- Related party transactions that affect Banco Santander Brasil's 
adequate risk position;
     -- If Banco Santander Brasil's strong business or adequate funding 
positions weaken as result of perceived risks by the market, on the 
deterioration of the parent's creditworthiness; and
     -- If there is a change in the anchor related to any review of our BICRA 
assessment on Brazil.

Given that the ratings are limited by the foreign currency ratings on Brazil, 
a negative rating action on the sovereign will also prompt a similar action on 
the bank. Likewise, a positive rating action on the sovereign will lead to an 
upgrade if the SACP remains at its current level. 

Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating               BBB/Stable/A-2

SACP                               bbb+
Anchor                             bbb
Business Position                  Strong (+1)
Capital and Earnings               Adequate (0)
Risk Position                      Adequate (0)
Funding and liquidity              Average and Adequate (0)

Support                            0
GRE Support                        0
Group Support                      0
Government Support                 0

Additional Factors                 -1


Related Criteria And Research
     -- Banco Santander S.A. And Some Subsidiaries Ratings Affirmed Despite 
Spain's Rising Economic Risk; Outlooks Negative, Nov. 23, 2012
     -- Credit FAQ: Rating A Financial Institution Subsidiary Above Its Bank 
Parent, Oct. 10, 2012
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011


Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
 Global Rating Scale                    BBB/Stable/A-2     
 Brazilian Rating Scale                 brAAA/Stable/brA-1 
 Certificate Of Deposit                 BBB/A-2                
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB                



