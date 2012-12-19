版本:
TEXT-S&P lowers Mutual Securitisation issue rating to 'CCC-'

-- On Oct. 1, 2012, we updated our criteria for assigning 'CCC+', 'CCC', 
'CCC-', and 'CC' ratings.
     -- We have reviewed our rating on the class A2 notes of Mutual 
Securitisation PLC under the revised criteria.
     -- Recent and expected collateral performance is increasing the 
dependence on favorable conditions to fully meet principal and interest 
payments when due. 
     -- As a result, we are lowering the issue rating on the class A2 notes of 
Mutual Securitisation to 'CCC-' from 'CCC'.
    
     Dec 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered its
issue rating on Mutual Securitisation PLC's class A2 notes to 'CCC-' from 'CCC'.

The rating action reflects both the application of our updated criteria and 
increased risk of nonpayment owing to weaker collateral performance.

On Oct. 1, 2012, we updated our criteria for assigning 'CCC+', 'CCC', 'CCC-', 
and 'CC' ratings (see "Criteria For Assigning 'CCC+', 'CCC', 'CCC-', And 'CC' 
Ratings"). According to our updated criteria, we believe payment of principal 
and interest is highly dependent on favorable business, financial, and 
economic conditions. Moreover, we consider that recent and expected collateral 
performance is increasing the risk of nonpayment.

Principal and interest due under the notes are serviced out of future emerging 
surplus from a defined pool of National Provident Life Ltd.'s (NPL; not rated) 
life and pensions insurance policies and a reserve account. Emerging surplus 
for year-end June 2012 was about 34% lower than expected in 2011 owing to poor 
investment returns and a strengthening of the reserving basis. 

In our opinion, timely payment of principal and interest is likely to continue 
for at least the next five years, based on current information and base-case 
assumptions relating to investment returns. In addition to emerging surplus, 
payments are currently supported by the reserve account balance, which we 
understand totaled about GBP50 million at Sept. 30, 2012. However, as the 
underlying pool of policies and related aggregate emerging surplus decline, 
the likelihood of a recovery in collateral performance to fully amortize the 
notes diminishes. As a result, we believe there is an increasing probability 
of eventual default. Final maturity of the A2 notes is due in 2022. The A1 
notes were fully repaid in September 2012.

RATINGS LIST
Mutual Securitisation PLC
GBP260 Million Limited-Recourse Bonds

Class        Rating
             To          From 
  A2         CCC-        CCC


RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Criteria For Assigning 'CCC+', 'CCC', 'CCC-', And 'CC' Ratings, Oct. 
1, 2012
     --  Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

