版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 20日 星期四 01:38 BJT

TEXT-Fitch publishes servicer report on Freddie Mac

Dec 19 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Freddie MacDec 19 - Fitch Ratings has published a servicer report on Freddie Mac
. This report provides an overview of the company's servicing
operations and a discussion of the areas evaluated by Fitch. The report is
available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:

Sectors >> Structured Finance >> CMBS >> CMBS Servicers


Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'U.S. Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria' (Feb. 18, 2011);
--'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers' (Aug. 16, 2010);
--'Fitch Assigns Initial CMBS Special Servicer Rating to Freddie Mac' (Nov. 13,
2012).

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
U.S. Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria
Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐