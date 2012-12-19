TEXT-S&P cuts 6 GE Commercial Mortgage 2005-C1 ratings

OVERVIEW -- We lowered our ratings on six classes from GE Commercial Mortgage Corp.'s series 2005-C1, a U.S. CMBS transaction, and placed five of these classes on CreditWatch with negative implications. -- Our rating actions reflect interest shortfalls to the trust and significant outstanding advances that we believe are likely to be recovered by the master servicer in the near future related to a liquidated asset previously with the special servicer, as well as our preliminary analysis of the four assets with the special servicer. -- We lowered our rating on class F to 'D (sf)' because we expect that the interest shortfalls will continue and accumulated interest shortfalls will remain outstanding for an extended period of time. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 19, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on six classes of commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from GE Commercial Mortgage Corp.'s series 2005-C1, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction, and placed five of these ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications (see list). The downgrades and negative CreditWatch placements reflect interest shortfalls totaling $1.1 million to the trust as reflected in the Dec. 10, 2012, trustee remittance report. The interest shortfalls this period are primarily due to special servicing fee ($15,730) and the master servicer, GEMSA Loan Services L.P. (GEMSA), recouping $1.06 million of outstanding advances on the liquidated Washington Mutual Buildings asset. The asset, which liquidated on Aug. 6, 2012, resulted in a $47.3 million principal loss to the trust. GEMSA indicated to us that $3.8 million of the $5.1 million of advances remain outstanding. GEMSA stated that it intends to recover the remaining $3.8 million outstanding advances over the next several months, which we believe will cause the trust to continue experiencing interest shortfalls over an extended period of time. The interest shortfalls this period affected all classes subordinate to and including class A-J. As a result, we lowered our ratings on classes A-J, B, C, D, and E to reflect reduced liquidity support available to these classes and our expectation that these classes will continue to experience interest shortfalls due to GEMSA recovering its advances on the liquidated Washington Mutual Buildings asset. Concurrently, we placed these five ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications to reflect the current and potential interest shortfalls that we believe will affect the trust in the foreseeable future and the potential for the interest shortfalls to increase due to the $3.8 million of outstanding advances left to be reimbursed. We lowered our rating on the class F to 'D (sf)' because it has experienced interest shortfalls for five consecutive months, and we expect interest shortfalls on this class to continue and accumulated interest shortfalls to remain outstanding for an extended period of time. As of the Dec. 10, 2012, trustee remittance report, the transaction collateral comprised 89 mortgage loans and one real estate owned asset. There are four ($53.8 million, 5.6%) assets with the special servicer, C-III Asset Management LLC (C-III). The reported payment status of the specially serviced assets is as follows: one is REO ($20.1 million, 2.1%), two are in foreclosure ($18.8 million, 2.0%), and one loan is in its grace period ($14.9 million, 1.5%). According to C-III, one of the four assets is expected to be returned to the master servicer, while foreclosure proceedings have been filed for two other assets. C-III also informed us that the Oak Park Office Center REO asset is under contract and is expected to be liquidated at above the total exposure of $20.3 million in the trust. Standard & Poor's will resolve the CreditWatch negative placements as more information concerning the recovery of advances becomes available and after we fully review the workout strategies and liquidation timing of the four assets with the special servicer. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at "RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- GE Commercial Mortgage Corp. Series 2005-C1 Ratings Raised, Lowered, And Affirmed, April 9, 2012 -- Rating U.S. CMBS In The Face Of Interest Shortfalls, published Feb. 23, 2006 RATING LOWERED GE Commercial Mortgage Corp. Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2005-C1 Credit Reported Rating enhancement interest shortfalls ($) Class To From (%) Current Accumulated F D (sf) CCC-(sf) 3.16 101,534 518,204 RATINGS LOWERED AND PLACED ON CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE GE Commercial Mortgage Corp. Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2005-C1 Credit Reported Rating enhancement interest shortfalls ($) Class To From (%) Current Accumulated A-J A+ (sf)/Watch Neg AA+ (sf) 15.93 446,067 446,067 B BBB+ (sf)/Watch Neg A+ (sf) 11.60 169,024 169,024 C BB+ (sf)/Watch Neg A- (sf) 9.87 67,931 67,931 D B+ (sf)/Watch Neg BBB- (sf) 7.06 112,202 514,468 E CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg BB+ (sf) 5.54 61,746 308,728