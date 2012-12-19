TEXT - S&P affirms Alterra Capital Holdings

Overview -- Alterra Capital Holdings Ltd. and Markel Corp. have announced their intention to merge. -- We believe the merger will result in a larger, more diversified entity by product and geography; however, it may also lead to integration risk due to the size of Alterra. -- We are affirming our 'BBB+' rating on Alterra and its intermediary holding company subsidiaries. At the same time, we are affirming our 'A' ratings on its operating subsidiaries. -- The stable outlook reflects our belief that, once the acquisition is complete, Alterra will continue to maintain very strong capital adequacy and earnings. Rating Action On Dec. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+' counterparty credit ratings on Bermuda-based Alterra Capital Holdings Ltd. and its intermediary holding company subsidiaries. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A' counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Alterra's operating companies (we refer to Alterra Capital Holdings Ltd. And its operating insurance and reinsurance subsidiaries collectively as Alterra). The outlook remains stable. Rationale The rating affirmations follow the announcement by Markel Corp. and Alterra that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement whereby Markel will acquire Alterra. In our opinion, the proposed combined entity will benefit from a larger and more-diversified business platform supported by continued strong operating performance at both companies, given their historical robust earnings and profitability versus peers. We expect the entire group to adopt Alterra's superior enterprise risk management and property catastrophe management, and that this will have a positive effect on the group's catastrophe management, risk controls, and strategic capital management. The ratings also consider the risk inherent in the integration of these two diversified insurance operations and their ability to successfully integrate Alterra's strengths while overcoming differences in corporate strategy and culture. The counterparty credit rating on Alterra and insurer financial strength ratings on its operating insurance and reinsurance subsidiaries (collectively, Alterra) are based on the group's strong competitive position. Alterra's performance has been consistent with its financial strategy of lower volatility and above-average returns, and we believe that its enterprise risk management (ERM) approach has been the core function that created this performance and risk profile. Partly offsetting these positive factors are the potential pricing and reserving risks related to the group's significant long-tail casualty writings, especially in light of low interest rates, soft pricing, and the potential effects of inflation on the long-tail lines of business. The company is also exposed to losses stemming from weather-related and man-made catastrophes, which add earnings volatility. Alterra has a somewhat less global reach than certain other Bermuda-based insurers and reinsurers. Outlook The outlook is stable. We anticipate that, upon the successful completion of the acquisition, Alterra will continue to maintain very strong capital adequacy and earnings that will be a positive contribution to the group. For the first nine months of 2012, Alterra reported a combine ratio of about 97% and a return on revenue (ROR) of roughly 14%--in line with our expectations for the ratings. While both companies have a track record of successfully integrating smaller acquisitions, we note that Alterra's size may pose more integration risk. We expect the group to successfully institute best practices in reinsurance underwriting, property catastrophe management, and economic capital modeling across the new enterprise over time, but would like to see positive developments of the integration of ERM and underwriting best practices following the closing of the acquisition. We could raise our ratings on Alterra, as part of the merged group, if we determine that the integration is successfully executed by sharing best practices across the new organization, resulting in a stronger business and financial profile. The ratings could come under pressure if the company experiences significant integration issues following the acquisition close, its capital adequacy deteriorates from current levels, or underwriting performance does not positively contribute to the group's financial risk profile. Related Criteria And Research Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Alterra Capital Holdings Ltd. Alterra USA Holdings Ltd. Alterra Capital UK Ltd. Alterra Capital Europe Ltd. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BBB+/Stable/-- Alterra America Insurance Co. Alterra Reinsurance USA Inc. Alterra Excess & Surplus Insurance Co. Alterra Europe PLC Alterra Bermuda Ltd. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A/Stable/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency A/Stable/-- Alterra Finance LLC Senior Unsecured BBB+ Alterra USA Holdings Ltd. Senior Unsecured BBB+