TEXT-Fitch rates AT&T's credit facility 'A'

Dec 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A' rating to AT&T Inc.'s (AT&T) new, five-year $3 billion revolving credit agreement. The facility will terminate on Dec. 11, 2017. The agreement replaces an expiring $3 billion 364-day credit facility dated Dec. 19, 2011. The company has also extended the term of its existing $5 billion facility by one year to Dec. 11, 2016. The Rating Outlook is Negative. The current 'A' rating is supported by AT&T's financial flexibility, the company's diversified revenue mix, its significant size and economies of scale as the largest telecommunications operator in the U.S., and Fitch's expectation that AT&T will benefit from continued growth in wireless operating cash flows. The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that AT&T's net leverage is likely to move up to its recently disclosed 1.8x upper boundary for leverage, which represents a notable increase from the 1.47x at the end of the third quarter of 2012 on a last 12-month (LTM) basis. The increased leverage is expected to arise from the combined effects of a moderate increase in wireless and wireline capital spending and the continuation of the company's share repurchase program as announced in early November 2012. Prospective leverage expectations are subject to uncertainty caused by the rate of stock repurchases, actual capital expenditure levels, possible acquisitions (such as longer-term spectrum needs) and asset divestitures (of which there are none in Fitch's expectations). Fitch believes increased capital spending will strengthen the company's competitive position and is a positive rating factor. Over the next three years, Fitch believes capital spending will increase about 10%-12% over prior baseline levels to $22 billion annually and then revert to mid-teen historical levels as a percent of revenues. The investment program will expand the population covered by AT&T's 4G LTE network by approximately 20% to 300 million, and enable the company to provide higher broadband speeds over its wireline network in more rural areas. By comparison, the company's original capital spending guidance for 2012 was about $20 billion, although the company reduced guidance to the low end of a $19 billion to $20 billion range in October 2012. In early 2012, AT&T started repurchasing common stock under a December 2010 authorization (the company did not repurchase stock while the T-Mobile USA transaction was under consideration in 2011). Through the first nine months of 2012, AT&T's strong free cash flow (FCF) and operating results have enabled the company to maintain its net leverage metric at around 1.5x even while repurchasing nearly $9 billion of common stock. Fitch expects FCF to decline from the $8 billion to $9 billion expected in 2012 to $4 billion annually, on average, over the next three years.Rating Telecom Companies