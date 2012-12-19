TEXT-S&P cuts Penn National Gaming notes rating to 'BB-'

BRIEF-T.J. Rodgers says nominated two candidates for Board of Cypress Semiconductor
* T.J. Rodgers - nominated two candidates for board of directors of cypress semiconductor
Dec 19 () - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today revised its recovery rating on Penn National Gaming Inc.'s 8.75% senior subordinated notes due 2019 to '5' (expectation of 10% to 30% recovery) from '4' (30% to 50% recovery) and consequently lowered its issue-level rating on the notes to 'BB-' from 'BB', in accordance with our notching criteria. The issue-level rating was removed from CreditWatch, where it was placed with negative implications on Oct. 17, 2012. The rating revisions reflect the closing on a $1 billion add-on to the existing senior secured credit facilities. This scenario and potential rating outcome were previously discussed in our research report on Penn National Gaming, published Oct. 17, 2012, on RatingsDirect. The $1 billion add-on results in a higher level of secured debt outstanding under our simulated default scenario versus our previous analysis. This reduces the recovery prospects for the subordinated notes enough to warrant a downward revision to our recovery rating on the notes. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Ratings Unchanged Penn National Gaming Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- Ratings Downgraded And Removed From CreditWatch; Recovery Ratings Revised Penn National Gaming Inc. To From 8.75% sr sub notes due 2019 BB- BB/Watch Neg/-- Recovery Rating 5 4 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.
* Making further investments into the U.S. based on strength of the market and on the favorable currency - Conf call
Feb 17 U.S. energy companies added oil rigs for a fifth straight week, extending a nine-month recovery as drillers take advantage of crude prices that have held mostly over $50 a barrel since OPEC agreed to cut supplies in late November. Drillers added six oil rigs in the week to Feb. 17, bringing the total count up to 597, the most rigs since October 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. During the same week a year ago