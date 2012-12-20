TEXT - S&P affirms Hartford Life & Accident Insurance Co

Overview -- We expect Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) to complete the sale of individual life and group retirement services in early 2013. -- We are affirming our ratings on HLA and HLIC and downgrading HILRE. -- The stable outlook means we expect capitalization to remain strong in HLA and HLIC and earnings to improve modestly for the group benefits business. Rating Action On Dec. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its financial strength ratings on Hartford Life & Accident Insurance Co. (HLA) and Hartford Life Insurance Co. (HLIC) and lowered its financial strength rating on Hartford International Life Reassurance Corp. (HILRE) to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. The outlooks are stable. Rationale HILRE has assumed primarily corporate-owned life insurance business originally written by HLIC; the company writes no new business. Our downgrade of HILRE primarily reflects our view that the business is in runoff and this entity will not be sold. HILRE has extremely strong capitalization to support run-off liabilities with approximately 50% redundancy at 'AAA' according to our model, and relatively stable statutory net income of approximately $5 million. Thus, we consider its overall creditworthiness to be good. The affirmations on HLA and HLIC reflect our renewed belief in the continued commitment of management to the group benefits business. Hartford's competitive position in this market remains strong and sustainable, with a No. 2 market position in group disability (in terms of fully insured in-force premiums) and No. 6 position in group life. The segment's financial performance has also improved modestly, and we expect it to remain stable as the company focuses on pricing discipline and achieving its target returns on new business. We also see strategic alignment with sales in the property and casualty commercial lines. Finally, given the successful sale of the individual life and retirement plans businesses, we believe that pressure to divest the group benefits division has significantly lessened. HLIC is the main counterparty to the retirement plans transaction with Mass Mutual, an additional incentive to maintain the capital and rating of this entity. The company is also strategically important because it has a New York state license to write group life and disability policies, which HLA lacks. Our rating on Hartford Life and Annuity, the main counterparty for the sale of Hartford's individual life business, is unaffected by these rating actions. Outlook The outlook on all three entities is stable. We expect earnings to remain stable or to improve modestly for the group benefits business, with generally accepted accounting principles adjusted return on revenues of at least 2% for 2012. We would consider a negative rating action on HLA and HLIC if the market positions in either group disability or group life were to deteriorate significantly, or earnings fail to improve during the next 1-2 years. We expect capitalization to remain commensurate with the life group overall at 'A' redundancy. We would downgrade HILRE if capitalization were to decline below 'AAA'. There is no upside for this rating under our current run-off criteria. Related Criteria And Research -- Research Update: Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.'s Life Subsidiaries Downgraded on Strategic Announcement; Other Ratings Affirmed, March 21, 2012 -- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009 -- Enhanced Evaluation for Rating Insurers and Reinsurers in Run-off, May 28, 2004 Ratings List Downgraded To From Hartford International Life Reassurance Corp. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BBB+/Stable/-- A-/Stable/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency BBB+/Stable/-- A-/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed Hartford Life & Accident Insurance Co. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A-/Stable/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency A-/Stable/-- Hartford Life Insurance Co. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A-/Stable/A-2 Financial Strength Rating Local Currency A-/Stable/A-2 Senior Unsecured A-