TEXT-S&P cuts Veneto Banca rating to 'BB+/B', outlook is negative

Overview
-- We reviewed Veneto Banca's capital strengthening plans in the context
of the increased economic risk we see in the Italian economy.
-- In our opinion, Veneto Banca's capital strengthening actions will
likely not be sufficient to maintain its risk-adjusted capital ratio
sustainably above 7% over 2013-2014.
-- We are therefore lowering our long- and short-term ratings on Veneto
Banca to 'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3' and removing them from CreditWatch negative.
-- The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a downgrade if we
were to lower our sovereign ratings on Italy and if we anticipated that Veneto
Banca's stand-alone credit profile could weaken in the context of
deteriorating domestic economic and banking industry conditions.
Rating Action
On Dec. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long- and
short-term counterparty ratings on Italy-based Veneto Banca to 'BB+/B' from
'BBB-/A-3'. We also lowered our issue rating on Veneto Banca's nondeferrable
subordinated debt to 'BB-' from 'BB+' and on its Tier 1 preference securities
to 'B' from 'BB-'. We removed all ratings from CreditWatch where they were
placed with negative implications on Aug. 5, 2012. The outlook on the
long-term rating on Veneto Banca is negative.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects our view that Veneto Banca's capital strengthening
actions will likely not be sufficient to fully absorb the negative impact of
the increased economic risk we see in Italy on Veneto Banca's future earnings
and asset quality. We no longer anticipate that Veneto Banca's risk-adjusted
capital (RAC) ratio, Standard & Poor's measure of capital, would strengthen to
a level comfortably above 7% over 2013-2014, from the 5.3% we calculated at
year-end 2011 (pro forma for increased economic risk in Italy; see "BICRA On
Italy Maintained At Group '4', Economic Risk Score Revised To '5' On Increased
Credit Risk For Italian Banks," published Aug. 3, 2012). As a result, we have
revised our assessment of Veneto Banca's capital and earning position to
"moderate" from "adequate." We have consequently revised down our assessment
of Veneto Banca's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'bb+' from 'bbb-',
which in turn lead us to lower our ratings on Veneto Banca to 'BB+/B' from
'BBB-/A-3'.
Our forecast of Veneto Banca's RAC ratio incorporates our view that
shareholder contributions will continue and that Veneto Banca's risk weighted
assets, calculated under Standard & Poor's methodology, will likely decrease
in 2013. Veneto Banca has recently issued EUR350 million worth of convertible
bonds. According to the published terms, Veneto Banca has the option of
converting them into Veneto Banca shares from March 2014. In accordance with
Standard & Poor's bank capital criteria, we do not give credit to convertible
bonds whose conversion is not mandatory within a given period of time in our
total adjusted capital (the numerator of the RAC).
In our opinion, Veneto Banca's core earnings capacity will remain modest in
the current economic environment, as a result of low interest rates, weak
volume growth, a still high cost base, and potentially rising credit losses.
In addition, we consider the quality of Veneto Banca's capital as modest,
taking into account the high share of deferred tax assets related to goodwill
and provisions, and hybrids we incorporate in our forecast total adjusted
capital.
We have maintained our assessment of Veneto Banca's business position as
"adequate." This reflects, among other things, our view of the track record
achieved in terms of integration of the retail banks acquired in past years.
We assess Veneto Banca's risk position as "moderate" because we believe that
its vulnerability to credit risk is higher than what is captured by our RAC
estimates. As in the case of some other Italian banks, we believe the combined
effect of mounting problem assets and reduced coverage by loan loss reserves
make Veneto Banca more vulnerable to the impact of higher credit losses,
particularly in the event of deterioration in the collateral values of assets.
In our opinion the impact of recession, particularly on the corporate segment
(which represent over 60% of Veneto Banca's loan book) will likely push Veneto
Banca's stock of problem assets--which we define as the sum of bad loans
("sofferenze") and watchlist loans ("incagli")--to high levels in 2013 and
2014, after experiencing a material increase since the downturn started in
2009. We calculate Veneto Banca's gross stock of problem assets increased to
9.8% as of June 2012 compared with 5.1% in 2008. We also take into account
Veneto Banca's higher exposure to the real estate and construction sectors
than the Italian banking sector average. At the same time, Veneto Banca's
coverage of problem assets through provisioning is low by international
standards, in our view, and has decreased over the past few years to 29% in
June 2012 from 33% at year-end 2008. We acknowledge that Veneto Banca's
provisioning policies rely on extensive use of tangible collateral in its
assessment of expected losses. Still, our assessment takes into account Veneto
Banca's large stock of net nonperforming assets (including restructuring loans
and loans past due), represented about 108% of Veneto Banca's Tier I capital
as of June 2012.
Our SACP and ratings on Veneto Banca continue to reflect the anchor of 'bbb'
we assign to commercial banks operating in Italy (the anchor is our starting
point for assigning a long-term counterparty credit rating to a bank),
"average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these
terms.
We consider Veneto Banca's to have a "moderate" systemic importance and the
Italian government to be "supportive" of its banking sector. We evaluate the
likelihood of government support for Veneto Banca as "moderate" but we do not
incorporate any uplift into the long-term rating from the SACP, given the
'BBB+' long-term rating on Italy.
According to our methodology, we rate nondeferrable subordinated debt issued
by banks in Italy a minimum of two notches below the SACP and the hybrid
preference securities four notches below the SACP when the SACP is 'bb+' or
lower. As a result, we also lowered our ratings on Veneto Banca's subordinated
debt to 'BB-' from 'BB+' and on its Tier 1 preference securities to 'B' from
'BB-'.
Outlook
The negative outlook on the long-term rating on Veneto Banca reflects the
possibility that we could lower the ratings if we were to lower our ratings on
the Republic of Italy (unsolicited BBB+/Negative/A-2), and we anticipated that
deteriorating economic and banking industry conditions in Italy could affect
Veneto Banca's asset quality, capital, and earnings more than we currently
factor into the rating.
A deterioration of the SACP while the sovereign long-term ratings on Italy
remained at 'BBB+' would not necessarily trigger a downgrade because such a
deterioration might be cushioned by government support according to our
criteria.
Under our baseline expectations, we still expect the RAC ratio for Veneto
Banca to remain comfortably above 5% over the next two years, including
shareholder contributions. We expect Veneto Bancas asset quality will
continue to deteriorate in 2013, in line with its main peers, although less
than in 2012. We expect Veneto Banca's credit losses to remain close to our
forecast Italian domestic average, at 95-100 basis points (bps) in 2012 and
2013, while maintaining relatively stable loan loss coverage. In addition, our
rating factors in our view that Veneto Banca will maintain an average funding
position and adequate liquidity, including a reduction on central bank and
other short-term funding sources in the medium term. We think that Veneto
Banca will benefit from its deep retail customer base and continue to further
reduce its 129% loan-to-retail funding ratio over the next two years, as
occurred in 2011 and 2012.
We could lower the ratings if we anticipate that Veneto Banca's RAC ratio will
not remain sustainably above 5% over the next 24 months, namely if the capital
strengthening actions don't materialize or as a result of worsening economic
risk we see in Italy. We could also lower the ratings if we anticipate that
Veneto Banca's net inflows of NPAs and credit losses will exceed our current
expectations.
We could revise the outlook to stable if we anticipated an improvement in
economic and operating conditions for the Italian banking system, a
strengthening of Veneto Banca's capital and earning position, and a pronounced
easing of asset quality deterioration.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BB+/Negative/B
SACP bb+
Anchor bbb
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1)
Risk Position Moderate (-1)
Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Ratings List
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Veneto Banca SCPA
Counterparty Credit Rating BB+/Negative/B BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3
Certificate Of Deposit BB+/B BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3
Senior Unsecured BB+ BBB-/Watch Neg
Subordinated BB- BB+/Watch Neg
Preferred Stock B BB-/Watch Neg
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.