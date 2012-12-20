版本:
TEXT - S&P raises Allen Systems Group rating to 'CCC'

Overview
     -- U.S. systems management and cloud computing software provider Allen 
Systems Group Inc. refinanced its existing term loans and repaid the missed 
interest on its senior secured second-lien notes, which was due on Nov. 15, 
2012.
     -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Allen to 'CCC' from 'D' 
and raising the issue-level rating on the company's senior secured second-lien 
notes to 'CCC-' from 'D'.
     -- The outlook is negative and reflects the company's ongoing weak 
liquidity position and its highly leveraged balance sheet.


Rating Action
On Dec. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate 
credit rating on Allen Systems Group Inc. to 'CCC' from 'D'. The outlook is 
negative.

At the same time, we raised the issue-level rating on Allen's $300 million 
secured second-lien notes to 'CCC-' from 'D'. The recovery rating on the notes 
is unchanged at '5', reflecting our expectation for modest recovery (10% to 
30%) in the event of a payment default.

Rationale
The rating action follows Allen's repayment of the missed interest on its $300 
million secured second-lien notes due 2016, which was due on Nov. 15, 2012. In 
addition, on Dec. 14, 2012, the company entered into a term loan and a 
revolving credit facility (both unrated) with TPG Opportunities Partners and 
used the proceeds to repay its existing first-lien debt. Prior to the 
refinancing, the company hadn't been in compliance with its total leverage, 
fixed-charge coverage, and minimum liquidity covenants under the first-lien 
debt. 

The rating on Allen reflects our assessment of the company's business risk as 
"vulnerable," financial risk as "highly leveraged," and liquidity as "weak".

The company's vulnerable business risk profile, reflects its modest scale and 
operations in a highly competitive sector against larger and better 
capitalized companies such as IBM and BMC. In addition, the company continues 
to find it a challenge to mitigate revenue declines from legacy products and 
solutions. Moreover, it has not yet realized the expected benefits of 
acquisitions. These factors are partly offset by the high percentage of 
contractually recurring revenues--which make up approximately 75% of the 
company's total revenues--a diversified customer base, and broad geographic 
coverage. 

Allen's revenue growth and EBITDA margins in recent quarters were below our 
expectations because its significant investments in acquisitions and sales 
force coverage during 2011 did not result in high-teens revenue growth.

Furthermore, increased investments in new technologies and softness in legacy 
product markets contributed to depressed margins. We still believe that recent 
acquisitions and the expansion of the company's product offering to cloud 
computing solutions will generate revenue growth over the next year, though at 
lower levels than we previously expected, especially given continuing economic 
headwinds in Europe and increased competition in the company's legacy product 
offerings.

We view Allen's financial risk profile as highly leveraged, and in our 
assessment the company's management and governance is "weak". We based our 
assessment of the management and governance on the company's controlling 
ownership, which we believe has influenced corporate decision making, as well 
recent history of operational surprises that affect earnings and cash flow. 
However, the company has just installed a new five-member board of directors 
that includes fully independent directors, which we expect will improve 
management and governance going forward. Allen Systems' credit measures have 
deteriorated in fiscal 2012, reflecting margin erosion and an increase in debt 
to finance additional acquisitions. We expect that the company's pro forma 
debt to EBITDA will be in the mid-8x area for fiscal year-end 2012 and we do 
not expect a meaningful improvement in leverage in 2013.

Liquidity
We view Allen's liquidity as "weak". The company's cash balance was $4.6 
million as of Sept. 30, 2012. Cash sources may not exceed cash uses over the 
next year, depending on operating performance or external financings.

Our assessment of Allen's liquidity profile incorporates the following factors:
     -- There is no availability under the new revolving credit facility 
because it was fully drawn at close.
     -- Higher interest payments under the new facilities will reduce the 
company's funds from operations.
     -- The company's upcoming debt amortization is minimal.
     -- We don't expect capital expenditures to exceed $2.5 million over the 
next year.
     -- Under the new liquidity support agreement, the company's sole 
shareholder, Mr. Arthur Allen, is required to contribute up to $11 million, 
plus proceeds from the sale of certain of his personal assets to the company 
if there is a liquidity constraint.
     -- The new credit agreement includes a minimum liquidity  covenant that 
is set at $5 million.
     -- In addition, the new credit agreement includes total leverage, first 
lien leverage and fixed charge coverage ratio covenants. We expect Allen to be 
in compliance with its leverage and fixed-charge covenants in the near term.

Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Allen Systems 
that was published on Aug. 21, 2012, on RatingsDirect.

Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the company's ongoing weak liquidity position 
and highly leveraged balance sheet. We would consider a negative rating action 
if the company's liquidity position deteriorates further due to 
worse-than-expected operating trends. A revision of the outlook to stable 
would require an improvement in the company's liquidity, which can result from 
improved operations or potential further financings.

Ratings List
Upgraded; Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Allen Systems Group Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                CCC/Negative/--    D/--/--

Upgraded; Recovery Ratings Unchanged
                                        To                 From
Allen Systems Group Inc.
 Senior Secured                         CCC-               D
  Recovery Rating                       5                  5

