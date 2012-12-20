TEXT - S&P may cut NYSE Euronext ratings

Overview
-- NYSE Euronext announced that it has signed an agreement to be acquired
by IntercontinentalExchange, Inc. (ICE; not rated).
-- NYSE Euronext stands to benefit from potential cost savings, as
well as a new clearing arrangement between NYSE Liffe (not rated) and ICE Clear
Europe (not rated). However, the combined organization will carry a
significant amount of debt, because ICE is financing a portion of the purchase
price with existing cash on the balance sheet and borrowings under its bank
revolver.
-- We are placing the 'A+/A-1' ratings on NYSE Euronext on CreditWatch
with negative implications.
-- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch once ICE completes the
transaction or calls it off.
Rating Action
On Dec. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed the 'A+/A-1'
ratings on NYSE Euronext on CreditWatch with negative implications.
Rationale
The CreditWatch action follows NYSE Euronext's announcement that it has agreed
to be acquired by ICE. The combined organization will become a highly
diversified exchange and clearing organization. There is little overlap
between ICE's and NYSE Euronext's product offerings. NYSE Euronext brings the
New York Stock Exchange, the world's premier listing venue, two U.S.-based
option exchanges, NYSE Liffe, the U.K.-based derivatives exchange, and
Euronext N.V. (not rated), the continental Europe equities and derivatives
exchange company. ICE is home to U.S. and London-based commodities exchanges
and clearinghouses, with a strong presence in energy products. It is the world
leader in clearing over-the-counter credit default swaps.
Although the business profile of the combined company appears strong, we view
the financial risk profile as adequate. ICE has been a fast-growing company
that has generated strong earnings and cash flows, but NYSE Euronext has been
lagging, owing to declining volumes in its equities markets in the U.S. and in
its derivatives markets in Europe. In August 2012, we revised the outlook on
NYSE Euronext to "negative" from "stable," citing its weak financial profile
and shareholder-friendly actions.
ICE will finance the $8.2 billion transaction with two-thirds common stock and
one-third cash. ICE plans to use about $1.0 billion of existing cash on the
balance sheet and borrow $1.8 billion under its revolving credit facility to
finance the cash portion of the deal. We estimate total debt at the combined
organization will be approximately $4.7 billion. We calculate debt leverage
will be high relative to existing ratings, at 2.2x, based on annualized
year-to-date combined EBITDA. Operating cash flow should improve over the next
two years, as NYSE Euronext wrings another $150 million of costs from its
Project 14 plan in 2013 and the combined organization generates $300 million
of expense synergies in 2014.
Separate from the acquisition agreement, the two companies signed a clearing
agreement in which ICE Clear Europe will provide clearing services to NYSE
Liffe. This separate agreement is positive for our ratings on NYSE Euronext,
in our view, because it reduces the costs and risks associated with the
build-out of NYSE Euronext's own derivatives clearinghouse in London. Although
ICE has built a versatile clearing platform, with an expertise in commodities
and credit default swaps, it currently doesn't clear listed interest rate
futures contracts.
CreditWatch
The CreditWatch indicates there is a 50% probability that we could lower the
ratings after we assess the impact of this transaction on NYSE Euronext's
creditworthiness.
During the CreditWatch period, we will gather additional information on: the
companies' integration plans and expected expense savings; the organizational
structure and fungibility of cash flow among the various units of the combined
organization; and clearing risk management and the financial safeguard
packages at ICE's five clearinghouses. We will resolve the CreditWatch status
upon completion of the merger, which is scheduled to occur in the second half
of 2013.
Alternatively, we may resolve the CreditWatch sooner if the deal falls
through--in which case, we would re-evaluate NYSE Euronext's creditworthiness
as a stand-alone entity.
Ratings List
CreditWatch Action
To From
NYSE Euronext
Issuer Credit Rating
Local Currency A+/Watch Neg/A-1 Watch Neg A+/Negative/A-1 Watch Neg
Senior Unsecured A+/Watch Neg A+
Commercial Paper A-1/Watch Neg A-1