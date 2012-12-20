版本:
2012年 12月 21日 星期五

TEXT-S&P corrects by reinstating Eaton's debentures 'A-' rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Dec 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it corrected by
reinstating its 'A-' rating on Eaton Corp.'s $150 million 6.5%
debentures due June 1, 2025.

For the issuer credit rating rationale on Eaton Corp. (A-/Negative/A-2), see 
our research update, published Nov. 14, 2012, on RatingsDirect.


RATINGS LIST

Eaton Corp.
 Corporate Credit Rating             A-/Negative/A-2

Rating Reinstated
                                     To          From
Eaton Corp.
 $150 mil. 6.5% deb due 2025         A-          NR

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

 (New York Ratings Team)

