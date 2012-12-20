TEXT-S&P corrects by reinstating Eaton's debentures 'A-' rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it corrected by
reinstating its 'A-' rating on Eaton Corp.'s $150 million 6.5%
debentures due June 1, 2025.
For the issuer credit rating rationale on Eaton Corp. (A-/Negative/A-2), see
our research update, published Nov. 14, 2012, on RatingsDirect.
RATINGS LIST
Eaton Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating A-/Negative/A-2
Rating Reinstated
To From
Eaton Corp.
$150 mil. 6.5% deb due 2025 A- NR
(New York Ratings Team)