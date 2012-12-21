版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 22日 星期六 01:57 BJT

TEXT-S&P says new Allscripts Healthcare CEO won't affect rating

Dec 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Chicago-based
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.'s BB+/Negative/--) announcement that Paul
Black has been named the new President and CEO, replacing Glen Tullman, CEO, and
Lee Shapiro, President, does not affect our ratings on Allscripts. The outlook
remains negative. 
    
The negative outlook reflects our expectation of potential downside volatility 
in near term operating results given senior management and board turnover 
since April. We expect to meet with the new senior management to assess any 
change in company strategy and to obtain a better understanding of the 
company's new management and governance. In particular, we will closely 
monitor bookings and system sales trends that could negatively impact 
operating performance.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐