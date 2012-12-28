TEXT - S&P revises Metrofinanciera S.A.P.I. de C.V. SOFOM E.N.R. outlook

OVERVIEW
-- We affirmed our AVERAGE and BELOW AVERAGE rankings on Metrofinanciera
S.A.P.I. de C.V. SOFOM E.N.R. (Metrofinanciera) as a residential mortgage and
construction loans servicer, respectively.
-- We revised our outlook on the company as a construction loans servicer
for the Mexican market to positive from developing.
-- The outlook for the residential mortgage servicer ranking remains
stable.
-- Our financial position for Metrofinanciera is Insufficient.
Dec 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its AVERAGE and BELOW
AVERAGE rankings on Metrofinanciera S.A.P.I. de C.V. SOFOM E.N.R.
(Metrofinanciera) as a residential and construction loan servicer, respectively.
At the same time, we revised our outlook on the company as a construction loans
servicer to positive from developing. The stable outlook on Metrofinanciera as a
residential mortgage servicer remains unchanged.
Metrofinanciera is a Mexico-based mortgage and construction lender that has
been in the market for 16 years. The company, as most of the nonbank financial
institutions in the Mexican market, was severely affected by the recent
financial crisis (2008-2010). During the downturn, the company's operational
and financial capabilities were weakened, leading the company to enter a
chapter 11 phase, which was overcome in June 2010. However, the company
continues to present a financial position that we consider as INSUFICIENT, and
is reflected in its counterparty rating of Selective Default ('SD'), because
it has not completed the bonus exchange derived of the restructure of its
private issuance METROFI 10.
At the end of 2010, the company renewed the senior management team and the
board of directors, aiming to overcome the period of financial distress. To
date, Metrofinanciera is going through a phase of financial and organizational
restructure, which includes positioning the company as an originator and
substitute servicer in the Mexican market.
The outlook change reflects the different initiatives that the company has
addressed since the new administration was established. In our opinion, the
projects are having some positive results over the company's overall
managerial, organizational, and loan administration capabilities that could
lead the construction loan servicer to achieve servicing capabilities that
correspond to our AVERAGE ranking, while allowing the residential mortgage
servicer to maintain its current AVERAGE ranking.
The rankings are supported by our AVERAGE management and organization
subrankings, which reflects the high level of industry experience of the
management team, an adequate organizational structure, a robust IT platform
that support servicer's requirements, new stringent internal control
mechanisms, and policies and procedures that aim to mitigate high levels of
operational risk that were identified in the past.
The loan administration subrankings are affirmed at AVERAGE and BELOW AVERAGE
for the residential mortgage and construction loans servicing, respectively.
We believe that the recently reorganization of the servicing areas and
collection policies and procedures are adequate. However, it is still too soon
to perceive a consistent positive effect of these strategies on the
performance of the company's portfolios and the portfolios in which the
company participates as a substitute servicer.
KEY RANKING FACTORS
STRENGTHS:
-- New senior management team and board of directors with excellent
levels of industry experience;
-- A renewed collections area focused on recovery management for both in
balance sheet and securitized residential and construction loans;
-- New policies and procedures that enable the company to have a more
robust organizational structure as well as stringent internal controls; and
-- New IT applications that strengthen its IT platform.
WEAKNESSES:
-- High nonperforming ratios for their diverse portfolios;
-- The new collections strategies have not yet reduce in a consistent way
the nonperforming assets' levels;
-- Insufficient financial position, reflected in our counterparty rating
in national scale for long and short term of Selective Default ('SD'), for
Metrofinanciera;
-- The new contingency plans have not been tested by the current
management; and
-- The quality of the specialized reports produced by Metrofinanciera is
not optima, which was evidenced in some of the reports requested by S&P for
the servicers' assessment.
OUTLOOK
The outlooks for residential and construction loans servicing are stable and
positive, respectively. We believe Metrofinanciera have implemented
initiatives that could continue to strength it's managerial, organizational,
and loan administration capabilities. Therefore, we will monitor the
performance of the recently implemented initiatives to assess their effect
over both the company's servicing capabilities and the portfolio delinquency
trends.