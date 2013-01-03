版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 4日 星期五 02:38 BJT

TEXT - Fitch affirms 3 classes of CenterPoint Energy Transition Bond Co IV

Jan 3 - As part of its ongoing surveillance, Fitch Ratings has affirmed 3
classes of the CenterPoint Energy Transition Bond Company IV transaction as
follows:

--Class A-1 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--Class A-2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--Class A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.

The transaction is performing within expectations, with levels of outstanding 
principal amounts in-line with the targeted amortization schedule. The true-up 
mechanism is performing as expected, providing adequate credit support for all 
outstanding classes.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐