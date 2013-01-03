TEXT - Fitch affirms 3 classes of CenterPoint Energy Transition Bond Co IV

Jan 3 - As part of its ongoing surveillance, Fitch Ratings has affirmed 3 classes of the CenterPoint Energy Transition Bond Company IV transaction as follows: --Class A-1 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --Class A-2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --Class A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. The transaction is performing within expectations, with levels of outstanding principal amounts in-line with the targeted amortization schedule. The true-up mechanism is performing as expected, providing adequate credit support for all outstanding classes.