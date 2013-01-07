TEXT-Fitch launches Fitch Mobile iPad app

Jan 7 - Fitch Ratings today announced the launch of its new iPad app, Fitch Mobile. Built to meet the needs of investors, fixed income professionals and capital markets participants, the app delivers Fitch Ratings content for users on the go. Fitch Mobile is now available to download free of charge from Apple's App Store. "Market participants want access to our content anytime and anywhere, whether they are online or offline, and that is what Fitch Mobile delivers," said Peter Jordan, executive vice president of global business management at Fitch. "This is the latest in a series of enhancements aimed to make our content as accessible as possible to Fitch subscribers and to those who are new to Fitch." Among its many features, Fitch Mobile allows users to: --Scan rating actions and headline news anytime, anywhere --Save content for easy future reference and offline viewing --Access existing Fitch Research portfolio and alerts --Filter content by region and sector --Read insightful Fitch Wire commentary on market events as they happen --Watch videos featuring Fitch analysts to gain insight on topical market events Fitch Mobile for iPad includes both free and subscriber content. To learn more about a Fitch Research subscription, please visit Fitch's website 'www.fitchratings.com'. Fitch Ratings is a leading provider of credit opinions through ratings and research and is part of Fitch Group. A global provider of financial information services, Fitch Group includes Fitch Ratings and Fitch Solutions, which delivers a range of comprehensive data, analytical tools and risk services to investors and other market participants. Jointly owned by Paris-based Fimalac and New York-based Hearst Corporation, Fitch Group operates in 35 countries. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.