TEXT-S&P rates Windstream's proposed term loan, notes

Jan 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB+'
issue-level rating and '1' recovery rating to Little Rock, Ark.-based
telecommunications service provider Windstream Corp.'s proposed $300
million senior secured term loan B-4 due 2020. The '1' recovery rating indicates
expectations for very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of payment
default. We also assigned a 'B' issue-level rating and '6' recovery rating to
the company's proposed $700 million of senior notes due 2023. Proceeds from the
notes will be used to tender for the $650 million of PAETEC senior secured notes
while proceeds from the new term loan B tranche will be used to refinance
upcoming bank maturities.
At the same time, we raised the issue-level rating on subsidiary PAETEC
Holding Corp.'s senior unsecured debt to 'BB-' from 'B' and revised the
recovery rating to '3' from '6'. The '3' recovery ratings indicates our
expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in a default scenario. The
upgrade reflects the improved recovery prospects following the redemption of
secured debt at that entity.
Our 'BB-' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on Windstream are not
affected by the new debt. Pro forma adjusted leverage of around 4.2x for the
rolling-12-months ended Sept. 30, 2012, is somewhat high but still supportive
of the company's "aggressive" financial risk profile. (For the corporate
credit rating rationale, see
The ratings on Windstream reflect an "aggressive" financial risk profile,
incorporating the company's shareholder-oriented financial policy with a
commitment to a substantial common dividend, which limits potential debt
reduction. We also expect leverage to remain high because of the company's
aggressive acquisition strategy. We consider the business risk profile "weak,"
based on industry-wide competitive pressures from wireless substitution and
cable telephony. In the third quarter of 2012, pro forma revenue and EBITDA
declined 1% and 2%, respectively, year-over-year, due primarily to consumer
voice access line losses of about 4%. Moreover, we expect secular industry
declines to continue to hurt Windstream's overall operating and financial
performance, despite growth in business services. Through a series of
acquisitions, the company has increased its exposure to business segments with
some growth potential but even greater competition, including competitive
local exchange carriers (CLECs), which have lower margins and depend on the
incumbent local telephone company to provide services.
Tempering factors include the company's solid market position as the leading
provider of telecommunications services in somewhat less competitive and
geographically diverse secondary and tertiary markets, growth from digital
subscriber-line (DSL) services, still-healthy EBITDA margins, and solid free
operating cash flow (FOCF).
RATINGS LIST
Windstream Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/--
New Rating
Windstream Corp.
$300 Mil. Senior Secured Term Loan B-4 Due 2020 BB+
Recovery Rating 1
$700 Mil. Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2023 B
Recovery Rating 6
Ratings Raised; Recovery Ratings Revised
To From
PAETEC Holding Corp.
Senior Unsecured BB- B
Recovery Rating 3 6
