TEXT - S&P raises Alliant Energy Corp rating

Overview -- We are raising our corporate credit ratings on regional utility holding company Alliant Energy Corp. and its subsidiary Interstate Power and Light Co. (IPL) to 'A-' because of a fully regulated utility strategy now that the renewable energy engineering and construction business is being sold, and our expectation that financial measures will continue to remain at the currently robust credit supportive levels. -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on utility subsidiary Wisconsin Power and Light Co. (WPL) to 'A' and our short-term rating on the subsidiary to 'A-1'. -- The outlooks are stable, and we are maintaining the business risk profiles as "excellent" and financial risk profiles as "significant". Rating Action On Jan. 11, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit ratings on Alliant Energy Corp. and utility subsidiary Interstate Power and Light Co. to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. At the same time, we raised the corporate credit rating on utility subsidiary Wisconsin Power and Light to 'A' from 'A-' and the short-term rating on the subsidiary to 'A-1' from 'A-2'. The outlooks are stable. Rationale The rating on Alliant is based on the consolidated credit profile, including IPL and WPL, and consists of an excellent business risk profile and a significant financial risk profile. Alliant owns electric generation and distribution and natural gas distribution utility subsidiaries IPL, which serves customers in Iowa and Minnesota, and WPL, which operates in Wisconsin. Our rating on Alliant reflects a regulated utility strategy that includes ongoing capital spending and a dependence on timely cost recovery of these expenditures and related operating expenses. We expect this, along with the reduction of bonus depreciation, to weaken cash flow measures over time. However, we expect debt leverage to remain manageable. We assume that electricity use in these service territories will continue to steadily grow. In addition to the two utilities, Alliant owns part of the American Transmission Co. LLC and has an unregulated subsidiary, Alliant Energy Resources LLC (AER), which operates a short-haul railroad and barge business, a 100-megawatt merchant wind farm, and is selling a renewable energy engineering and construction business. The sale should further bolster the excellent business risk profile. We consider Alliant's business risk profile to be excellent due to stable cash flows from IPL and WPL that, combined, deliver low-cost electricity and natural gas to customers in jurisdictions in which we consider the regulatory environment to be "more credit supportive". Moderate industrial concentration, a large construction program, and the need for ongoing rate relief during a weak economy somewhat lessen the strengths of the utilities. Also reflected in the business risk profile is a company that has divested, or in the process of selling, almost all unregulated operations, including previously owned international businesses. As the utilities continue to spend on generation and renewable investments, operating cash flow has risen through rate riders, forecasted test periods, and earning a return on construction work in progress. IPL's and WPL's business risk profiles are excellent, in our assessment. Reflected in the business risk profile is our assessment of the company's management and governance as "satisfactory". Alliant's significant financial risk profile reflects adjusted consolidated financial measures that have been more than sufficient for the rating. In addition, we consider the company's financial policies to be credit supportive and transparent. Over the next few years, we project financial measures will remain in line with the rating, albeit with less cushion for the significant financial risk profile. Even with lower industrial and wholesale sales, as the full cost recovery of larger construction projects and power plant acquisitions are incorporated into operating cash flow, financial measures are projected to improve in the outer years. For the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012, funds from operations (FFO) to total debt and debt to total capital were 22% and 53%, respectively. Debt to EBITDA remained steady at 3.8x. The company also had positive free operating cash flow during the same period. However, discretionary cash flow continues to be negative after dividend payments and net cash flow (FFO less dividends) to capital expenditures remained less than 100%, at 78%, indicating a need for external funding to finance capital spending. FFO interest coverage was a robust 5.1x. Under our base case forecast, we expect financial measures will weaken to the point where FFO to debt is about 21%, debt to EBITDA remains about 4x, and debt to total capital averages about 55%. Cash flow measures are expected to weaken if IPL extends an existing purchase power agreement through 2025. We also expect net cash flow to capital expenditures to be about 75% and discretionary cash flow to remain materially negative over the next several years. We project that FFO interest coverage will fall to less than 5x. These weaker financial measures reflect decreasing FFO over the next few years, partly from the reduction of bonus depreciation. We also expect debt leverage to climb as the company spends on environmental and generation investments. The consolidated adjustments for Alliant reflect purchased-power obligations, operating leases, pension-related items, and intermediate equity treatment of preferred stock. Liquidity The short-term rating on Alliant is 'A-2'. We consider Alliant's liquidity "adequate" (as our criteria define the term) under Standard & Poor's liquidity methodology. We base our liquidity assessment on the following factors and assumptions: -- We expect Alliant's liquidity sources over the next 12 months, including cash, FFO, and credit facility availability, to exceed uses by 1.2x. Uses include necessary capital spending, working capital, debt maturities, and shareholder distributions. -- Debt maturities are manageable over the next 12 months. -- We believe liquidity sources would exceed uses even if EBITDA decreased 15%. In our assessment, Alliant has good relationships with its banks and has a good standing in the credit markets, having successfully issued debt during the recent credit crisis. In our analysis of liquidity over the next 12 months, we assume $1.4 billion of liquidity sources, consisting of FFO and credit facility availability. We estimate liquidity uses of $1 billion for capital spending, maturing debt, working capital, and shareholder distributions. Alliant's credit agreement includes a financial covenant requiring that debt to total capitalization be no greater than 65%, and the utilities both have a maximum of 58%. As of Sept. 30, 2012, Alliant and the utilities were in compliance with the covenants, with debt to capitalization levels of about 45%. Debt maturities are very manageable through 2015, with $300 million due in 2014 and about $180 million due in 2015. The next significant maturity is in 2018, when approximately $360 million is due. We expect that the company will refinance a majority of its maturing debt. Outlook The stable rating outlook on Alliant reflects our expectation that management will continue to focus on its core utility operations and reach constructive regulatory outcomes to avoid any meaningful rise in business risk. We would expect the regulated utility operations to reach constructive regulatory outcomes to avoid higher business risk, particularly through the ongoing capital spending phase and a weak economy that has resulted in modest cash flow erosion from industrial load loss and lower wholesale sales. The outlook also takes into account our projection that cash flow measures will decrease as construction projects move forward and the benefits of bonus depreciation recede. Specifically, our base forecast includes FFO to total debt of more than 20%, debt to EBITDA of about 4x, and debt to total capital averaging about 55%, consistent with our expectation for the rating. We could lower ratings if financial measures consistently underperform our base case forecast and remain at less credit supportive levels, including FFO to total debt of less than 20%, debt to EBITDA of more than 4x, and debt leverage of more than 55%. Although unlikely over the next few years, we could raise ratings if financial measures strengthen and consistently exceed our base case forecast, including FFO to total debt greater than 23% and debt to total capital of less than 50%. Corporate Credit Rating A/Stable/A-1 A-/Stable/A-2 Senior Unsecured A A- Preferred Stock BBB+ BBB Commercial Paper A-1 A-2 Alliant Energy Corp. Senior Unsecured BBB+ BBB Interstate Power & Light Co. Senior Unsecured A- BBB+ Preferred Stock BBB BBB- Ratings Affirmed Alliant Energy Corp. Commercial Paper A-2 Interstate Power & Light Co. Commercial Paper A-2