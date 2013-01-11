TEXT-S&P affirms Independence Life & Annuity FSR

Overview
-- ILA has good operating performance and implicit support from its
parent, Sun Life.
-- We are affirming our 'BBB+' financial strength rating on ILA and
assigning our 'BBB+' counterparty credit rating.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that statutory operating
earnings will continue to be enhanced by ILA's significantly redundant capital
level.
Rating Action
On Jan. 11, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+'
financial strength rating on Independence Life & Annuity Co. (ILA) and
assigned its 'BBB+' long-term counterparty credit rating. The outlook is
stable.
Rationale
Our ratings on ILA reflect its stand-alone credit profile plus one notch of
implicit support from the Sun Life group based on our application of our group
methodology criteria.
ILA has been in run-off since the mid-1990s and generates good operating
performance, in large part because it maintains a significant surplus
position. As of Sept. 30, 2012, total statutory admitted assets were $130.4
million, total liabilities were $66.7 million, and capital and surplus was
$63.7 million. Year-to-date statutory net income through Sept. 30, 2012, was
$1.9 million. The significantly redundant capital adequacy position is
evidence of ongoing support from the Sun Life group, which, in our opinion, is
committed to maintaining ILA's sound financial profile.
Outlook
The outlook is stable. We expect statutory operating earnings to continue to
be enhanced by ILA's significantly redundant capital level. We could raise the
ratings if ILA receives explicit support from a stronger affiliate. We could
lower the ratings if the capital redundancy is significantly reduced or if ILA
does not sustain positive earnings.
Ratings List
New Rating
Independence Life & Annuity Co.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency BBB+/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed
Independence Life & Annuity Co.
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency BBB+/Stable/--
