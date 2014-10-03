版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 3日 星期五 14:00 BJT

TABLE-Daiei -6-MTH group results

Oct 3 (Reuters)- 
             Daiei Inc 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                 6 months ended      6 months ended        Year to  
                Aug 31, 2014        Aug 31, 2013      Feb 28, 2015  
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO           LATEST     
                   RESULTS             RESULTS          FORECAST    
  Revenues         386.13              409.29            787.00     
                 (-5.7 pct)          (-2.6 pct)        (-3.3 pct)   
  Operating      loss 10.28           loss 4.13         loss 6.50   
  Recurring      loss 10.86           loss 4.73         loss 7.00   
  Net            loss 13.84          loss 14.48        loss 17.50   
  EPS          loss 34.79 yen      loss 36.41 yen    loss 44.00 yen 
  Ann Div                                nil               nil      
  -Q2 div            nil                 nil                        
  -Q4 div                                nil               nil      
  NOTE - Daiei Inc is a major supermarket chain operator. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
