TABLE-Honda Motor -2014/15 parent forecast

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd PARENT- ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.50 trln 3.64 trln Operating 120.00 140.00 Recurring 355.00 355.00 Net 285.00 280.00 EPS 158.13 yen 155.36 yen NOTE - Honda Motor Co Ltd is a major car, motorcycle manufacturer. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.