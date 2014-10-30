TABLE-Kirin HD -9-MTH group results

Oct 30 (Reuters)-
Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Dec 31, 2014
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 1.61 trln 1.68 trln 2.21 trln
(-4.1 pct) (+4.5 pct) (-2.0 pct)
Operating 80.79 107.50 120.00
(-24.8 pct) (+2.1 pct) (-16.0 pct)
Recurring 73.62 99.69 102.00
(-26.1 pct) (+9.3 pct) (-22.8 pct)
Net 22.03 83.66 35.00
(-73.7 pct) (+229.7 pct) (-59.1 pct)
EPS 23.93 yen 88.20 yen 38.10 yen
EPS Diluted 23.90 yen
Ann Div 36.00 yen 38.00 yen
-Q2 div 19.00 yen 18.00 yen
-Q4 div 18.00 yen 19.00 yen
NOTE - Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd is a major beer brewer. Diversified into soft
drinks, dairy foods and pharmaceuticals.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.