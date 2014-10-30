TABLE-Kirin HD -9-MTH group results

Oct 30 (Reuters)- Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 1.61 trln 1.68 trln 2.21 trln (-4.1 pct) (+4.5 pct) (-2.0 pct) Operating 80.79 107.50 120.00 (-24.8 pct) (+2.1 pct) (-16.0 pct) Recurring 73.62 99.69 102.00 (-26.1 pct) (+9.3 pct) (-22.8 pct) Net 22.03 83.66 35.00 (-73.7 pct) (+229.7 pct) (-59.1 pct) EPS 23.93 yen 88.20 yen 38.10 yen EPS Diluted 23.90 yen Ann Div 36.00 yen 38.00 yen -Q2 div 19.00 yen 18.00 yen -Q4 div 18.00 yen 19.00 yen NOTE - Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd is a major beer brewer. Diversified into soft drinks, dairy foods and pharmaceuticals. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.