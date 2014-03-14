版本:
TABLE-Daiei -2013/14 group forecast

Mar 14 (Reuters) -
              Daiei Inc     
              CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES

                 Full Year to      Full Year to 
               Feb 28, 2014      Feb 28, 2014   
                  LATEST           PREVIOUS     
                 FORECAST          FORECAST     
  Sales           818.00            818.00      
  Operating      loss 6.00         loss 6.00    
  Recurring      loss 8.00         loss 8.00    
  Net           loss 25.00                      
  EPS         loss 125.71 yen                   
  NOTE - Daiei Inc is a major supermarket chain operator.    
