TABLE-Hitachi -9-MTH group results (SEC)

Feb 4 (Reuters)- 
          Hitachi Ltd 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                  Dec 31, 2014        Dec 31, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales             6.82 trln           6.77 trln        9.60 trln  
                   (+0.6 pct)          (+4.7 pct)       (-0.2 pct)  
  Operating          322.19              295.48           580.00    
                   (+9.0 pct)          (+27.4 pct)      (+8.9 pct)  
  Pretax             355.58              301.29           530.00    
                   (+18.0 pct)         (+71.5 pct)      (-6.7 pct)  
  Net                256.80              195.16           360.00    
                   (+31.6 pct)        (+106.8 pct)      (-1.1 pct)  
  Net                174.91              127.27           250.00    
                   (+37.4 pct)        (+152.7 pct)      (-5.7 pct)  
  EPS               36.22 yen           26.35 yen        51.77 yen  
  EPS Diluted       36.20 yen           26.34 yen                   
  Ann Div                               10.50 yen                   
  -Q2 Div           6.00 yen            5.00 yen                    
  -Q4 Div                               5.50 yen                    
  NOTE - Hitachi Ltd is a comprehensive manufacturer of electrical machinery, with semiconductors and computers as mainstays. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

