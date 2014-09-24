版本:
2014年 9月 24日

TABLE-Daiei -2014/15 group forecast

Sept 24 (Reuters) -
              Daiei Inc     
              CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
  (in billions of yen unless specified)                    
                 Full Year to      Full Year to 
               Feb 28, 2015      Feb 28, 2015   
                  LATEST           PREVIOUS     
                 FORECAST          FORECAST     
  Sales           787.00            830.00      
  Operating      loss 6.50            2.00      
  Recurring      loss 7.00           0 mln      
  Net           loss 17.50         loss 6.00    
  EPS         loss 44.00 yen    loss 15.08 yen  
  NOTE - Daiei Inc is a major supermarket chain operator.    
